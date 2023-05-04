SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy to Participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, is proud to be participating in 1x1 meetings at The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, which will be held May 10-11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

"We are honored to have been selected to participate in this prestigious conference and look forward to sharing our growth story with institutional investors," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We have grown SPI Energy into a global renewable energy company delivering solar, storage, and EV solutions to diverse customers. As we continue to expand our footprint and product offerings, we believe we are well-positioned to drive long-term growth and shareholder value. The EF Hutton Conference is an ideal venue for sharing our story and highlighting our progress."

The conference will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, displaying a unique one-on-one format.

This two-day, invitation-only event features key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience which includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. Investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

"We are honored to have the support of our sponsors. They make it possible to bring together 150 companies, representing 11+ sectors to meet with over 250 professional investors," remarks Joseph Rallo, CEO of EF Hutton.

"We're humbled by the overwhelming interest from so many of the leaders in the capital markets space to attend our inaugural conference and join our exclusive social event at the PHD Rooftop Lounge", adds David Boral, President of EF Hutton.

To learn more, visit https://efhconference.com/

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

