Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Self-published authors can now join the global community from the comfort of their own homes as Author Advantage Live announces the Virtual Experience this 2023. Last year's event was a huge success with more attendees than ever before, so they have broadened the event to include a world-wide audience. The Author Advantage Live Virtual Experience offers supportive community building that has helped many authors.

Author Advantage Live 2023 is proud to announce that it will feature 7 industry experts and bestselling authors as keynote speakers, Amy Porterfield, Russell Brunson, Hal Elrod, Michael Hyatt and more. These individuals bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience in online marketing, self-publishing, and business growth strategies. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the best and gain invaluable insights on how to sell their first 10,000 book copies, unlock the Author Advantage, and create a thriving business from their writing. The virtual event promises to be an exceptional experience, with informative sessions, community building, and collaboration opportunities.

Join from June 8th-10th for the best information and industry insights for self-publishing. With the sole purpose of creating a valuable conference for the self-publishing industry, Author Advantage Live offers cutting-edge book sales and marketing strategies; creating an asset that makes clients want to work with the individual; successfully turning knowledge and expertise into higher-ticket digital products or services; and generating a steady stream of qualified leads for the business.

The 3-day event is targeted at writers, coaches, consultants, and aspiring authors alike who want to increase their knowledge and learn more about self-publishing. The experience will enable attendees to collaborate with top self-publishing coaches, team members, and other community members, and get feedback on book and business ideas.

Day 1 of the event focuses on crafting a unique story and identifying the perfect audience.

Day 2, the focus is on selling the first 10,000+ copies, empowering participants with playbooks and a tangible, step-by-step game plan to achieve success. The ultimate goal of Day 2 is to unlock the Author Advantage, opening doors to podcast interviews, speaking engagements, partnership offers, and business opportunities.

Day 3 is about repurposing the hard work that has already been done into a higher-ticket digital product or service, building a six or seven-figure business on the backend of the book.

Author Advantage Live is an opportunity to build a platform to scale income and impact, forge life-long relationships with other authors, and unlock the Author Advantage.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Author Advantage Live website.

