New products, competitions, culinary events and conferences are all on the menu for this 10th edition, which is all about gourmet food and expertise!

A MUST FOR PRODUCERS AND RETAILERS OF FINE FOODS

Gourmet Selection will bring together more than 300 exhibitors and 4,300 professional visitors and brands, both French and international, who are in search of new and gourmet products. Among the exhibitors already registered: Anis de Flavigny, Conserverie La Perle des Dieux, La Sablésienne, Distillerie Paul Devoille, Les Truffes Plantin, Maison Edouard Artzner, Maxim's de Paris and SDP Rungis.

Since its first edition in 2009, Gourmet Selection's ambition has been to become the essential meeting place for retailers (gourmet grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, cafés, or catering artisans) and producers of fine produce.

As every year, the producers will bring the best in gourmet grocery products to the salon, whether local or from further afield: condiments and sauces, savoury products, seafood and aquaculture products, cold cuts and cured meats, delicatessen and snacking, chocolates, confectionery, biscuits and pastries, jams and honeys, teas and infusions, coffees, non-alcoholic beverages, wines and spirits, etc.

Over the two days, l'Agora des Experts will be the venue for conferences, round tables and contributions, where you can learn about the trends and challenges of the fine foods market. A real source of inspiration, the L'Épicerie de Gourmet space is a new addition to what the show has to offer, displaying products that can be found within the exhibition.

COMPETITIONS THAT REWARD INNOVATION AND CREATIVITY

The 'Best Of' competition, will reward the best items exhibited at the show, revealing new products that will be tomorrow's trends, based on criteria of quality, innovation, originality, and naturalness.

Les Quintessences, the competition to name the best gourmet grocery store in France, showcases retailers who position themselves as ambassadors of 'good eating' on a daily basis and rewards the best retailing concepts for fine and gourmet products, whether it be a delicatessen, a hotel, a tasting room, a café or a restaurant…

Take your badge from now on the website Gourmet Selection

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005848/en/

Contacts:

International media contact: pamela.themonis@comexposium.com