Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
04.05.23
11:14 Uhr
25,735 Euro
+1,210
+4,93 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,67525,74011:14
25,67025,73011:14
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2023 | 10:34
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (122/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on May 4, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor ASA (Equinor) has decided to distribute an extraordinary
dividend of USD 0.60 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.30
per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 14, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Equinor (EQNR). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141151
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.