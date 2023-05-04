Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
04.05.23
11:55 Uhr
9,622 Euro
-0,096
-0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5629,58313:25
9,5719,57613:25
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2023 | 11:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (245/23)

As from May 5, 2023, the market segment for the instruments specified below
will change from STO Warrants to STO Warrants Extend E. The ISIN codes will
remain unchanged 

ISIN    Long name       Current Market   New Market Segment as of  
                 Segment      effective date       
SE0017169 MINI L ACTIVISION   STO Warrants    STO Warrants Extend E    
097     NORDNET 31                             
SE0017169 MINI S ACTIVISION   STO Warrants    STO Warrants Extend E    
105     NORDNET 20                             

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.