Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (245/23)

As from May 5, 2023, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants to STO Warrants Extend E. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date SE0017169 MINI L ACTIVISION STO Warrants STO Warrants Extend E 097 NORDNET 31 SE0017169 MINI S ACTIVISION STO Warrants STO Warrants Extend E 105 NORDNET 20 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.