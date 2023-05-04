Wolfe-Bouc Group at LIV Sotheby's International Realty Cherry Creek: Wolfe-Bouc Group's, Ian Wolfe and Chris Bouc with LIV Sotheby's International Realty, Honored that their Historic Denver Listing was Recognized as a Work of Art in Luxury Magazine, Haute

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / As the sun rises over Denver, casting its golden rays across the city, it illuminates a majestic property that has stood the test of time. The historic mansion at 2301 E Alameda , once commissioned by the son of Governor John Evans as a wedding gift for his daughter, has captivated the hearts and imaginations of those who value the beauty of the past. This stunning English Tudor masterpiece is ready to enchant new discerning buyers, who will be transported to a bygone era of unparalleled craftsmanship and elegance. Visit Haute Living's editorial feature of this remarkable home here to experience an immersive visual journey that reveals the very essence of this extraordinary home, offering a glimpse into a world where the past elegantly meets the present and history comes to life.

Designed by Fisher & Fisher, one of the most renowned architectural firms of their time, 2301 E Alameda exudes an aura of grandeur and regality from the moment you lay eyes on it. Every inch of this property has been skillfully restored and updated, marrying the past with modern convenience and luxury.

Step inside the grand foyer and be immediately enveloped in the splendor of a bygone era. The weight of history in each intricately designed room will be evident, where exquisite woodwork and architectural elements abound. The paneled library, with its limestone fireplace, is the perfect spot to escape with a good book. Be transported to a time when opulence and grandeur were the norm with the formal dining room and its elegant charm and grandeur.

Navigating on the grounds of this English Tudor, the outside world disappears, replaced by the lush greenery of the 1.3-acre lot. The gardens are meticulously manicured, with rolling lawns that provide a serene oasis for outdoor entertainment. Multiple flagstone patios provide ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the downtown skyline and mountains. And, the outdoor kitchen, complete with a built-in grill and brick pizza oven, adds a touch of luxury to any gathering.

Location is everything, and this historic work of art is ideally located just minutes from the acclaimed Wash Park and Cherry Creek's award-winning shops and restaurants. A harmonious blend of seclusion and accessibility, allowing an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city while still being close to everything.

In listing this breathtaking property, the team at The Wolfe-Bouc Group with LIV Sotheby's International Realty has unearthed a true treasure, a timeless masterpiece that speaks to the enduring beauty and craftsmanship of the past. For those fortunate enough to call it home, it will be a living, breathing testament to the magic of the past, a symbol of their appreciation for the value of heritage.

For the discerning buyer seeking the ultimate luxury living experience, 2301 E Alameda is the perfect home. It is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, to live in a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, and to enjoy a life of unparalleled beauty and luxury.

About The Wolfe-Bouc Group

Ian Wolfe and Chris Bouc, two of Denver's most distinguished real estate brokers, have achieved remarkable success in Denver's historic neighborhoods, earning a reputation as experts in architecturally significant properties and country estates throughout the Front Range.

As seasoned professionals with years of experience, the Wolfe-Bouc Group offers an unparalleled level of service, leveraging their in-depth knowledge of Denver's various neighborhoods and their clients' specific needs to identify homes that are perfect for each client. Their extensive network of clients and brokers provides them with a unique edge, allowing them to navigate the intricate Denver housing market with ease and consistently deliver exceptional results.

What truly sets the Wolfe-Bouc Group apart is their commitment to honesty, integrity, and their comprehensive understanding of Denver's real estate landscape. Their exceptional service has earned them numerous accolades, including being recognized by the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS® as the Top Partnership for outstanding production, and by The Wall Street Journal and Real Trends as one of the top 250 Real Estate Teams nationwide.

Recent significant achievements include:

♦ #1 Partnership for Sales Volume - Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®

♦ Top 250 Teams Nationally as recognized by RealTrends & The Wall Street Journal

♦ Top 1% of Brokers in Denver Metro and Surrounding Areas

♦ #1 Selling Team - LIV Sotheby's International Realty Cherry Creek Office

