Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2023 | 13:10
Nokia Oyj: Nokia wins nationwide 5G RAN deal with Orange Jordan

Press Release

Nokia wins nationwide 5G RAN deal with Orange Jordan

  • Nokia wins deal to deploy 5G network with equipment from its latest AirScale Baseband and Radio portfolio including Nokia's next-generation massive MIMO radio
  • Long-term deal underpins digital transformation of Jordan and its economy

4th May 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been selected by Orange Jordan to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment throughout the Kingdom of Jordan, the company announced today. The deal will enable Orange Jordan to provide enhanced connectivity and capacity to its customers as well as to lay the foundations supporting the digital transformation of the country and economy.

Nokia will supply 5G RAN equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and will replace Orange Jordan's entire existing RAN network. Orange Jordan aims to provide 5G services to 50 percent of the population within four years followed by five percent year-on-year growth.

The deal includes the latest generation massive MIMO radios with support for high RF bandwidth as well as AirScale Baseband and Dual-band Remote Radio Head (RRH) products. In addition, Nokia will supply its Single RAN solution that enables one base station to run 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G technologies simultaneously, helping Orange Jordan achieve more efficient site solutions across their network.

Orange Jordan will also utilize Nokia's NetAct network management system to enable a consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management. Nokia will also provide digital design, deployment as well as technical support services.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "5G technology will have an evolutionary impact on the Kingdom of Jordan stimulating growth and enabling advanced services for the benefit of both industries and consumers. We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Orange Jordan to support the country's path to digital transformation."

Resources and additional information
AirScale Radio Access
Services for Mobile Networks
NetAct
Nokia 5G
Network Services Platform

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries
Nokia Communications
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

