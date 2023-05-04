Surge Battery Metals Inc.: Surge Battery Metals Reports Successful Results from Metallurgical Test Work for the Nevada North Lithium Project

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / West Vancouver, BC; Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTC PINK:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to report that in February 2023, the Company initiated Acid Leach Test Work and a Mineral Identification Study via Clay Speciation by X-Ray Diffraction on lithium bearing clays recovered from the maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program of 2022 on its Nevada North Lithium Project ("NNLP").

Acid Leach Test

In the first part of the program the laboratory facility of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates (KCA) received reverse circulation (RC) drill interval samples from the NNLP. The material was prepared and utilized for head analyses and scoping acid leach test work. Portions of as received and pulverized material from each composite sample were utilized for scoping leach test work. Minus 6.3-millimeter (as-received) material was utilized for water leach testing (ALT) and pulverized material (target 100% passing 0.106 millimeters) was utilized for acid leach testing.

The results can be summarized as follows:

The assayed heads and calculated heads had good agreement in this test program.

The water leach tests of the composite samples did not show significant amounts of water-soluble lithium.

Effective leaching of the lithium could be accomplished in 24 hours at ambient temperature with sulfuric acid consumptions ranging from 328 to 574 kilograms per metric tonne.

Head screening test showed that Lithium values in the process feed were significantly reduced in the +0.075m fraction, thus overall feed values can likely be increased, and carbonate can be reduced by wet screening the feed material.

Table 1 Li grades from KCA.

Clay Speciation by X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) and Near Infrared (NIR) analysis.

In the second part of the program similar reverse circulation (RC) drill interval samples from the Nevada North Lithium Project were delivered to SGS Natural Resources at Lakefield, Ontario ("SGS") for analysis by XRD and NIR.

XRD is the preferred method for clay speciation, particularly swelling clays such as smectites. Clay mineralogy can provide a critical indicator of the presence of mineralization. The Semi-Quantitative analysis (RIR method) is performed based on each mineral's relative peak heights and of their respective I/Icor values, which are available from the PDF database. Mineral abundances for the bulk sample (in weight %) are generated by Bruker-EVA Software. These data are reconciled with a bulk chemistry (e.g., whole rock analysis including SiO2, Al2O3, Na2O, K2O, CaO, MgO, Fe2O3, Cr2O3, MnO, TiO2, P2O5, V2O5 or other chemical data).

The SGS XRD results, indicating from the RC sample as much as 12% content as a smectite-type clay and up to 11% as montmorillonite with minor illite mixed with variable common quartz and feldspars. SGS NIR analysis of the clay species within the samples indicate 55 - 80 percent of the clay as a smectite clay containing lithium, and the remainder as montmorillonite and illite.

These analyses have several important applications for clays such as: a) the indication of a presence of mineralization; b) the identification of fine-grained phases; and c) understanding mineralogy textures and grain size distribution for processing activities.

Surge Battery Metals' CEO, Mr. Greg Reimer, commented: "The mineralogical studies recently completed on the Nevada North Lithium Project are an important component in developing our understanding of the type of lithium bearing clays discovered in our first round of drilling. We are encouraged by these early results as effective leaching of our lithium bearing clays has been demonstrated in the lab. Mineralogical studies will continue to be part of our exploration efforts as we look forward to commencement of the next round of drilling as soon as weather and ground conditions permit."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under Nation Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada and for nickel in British Columbia. Our primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest, without any royalties, in the Nevada North Lithium Project, consisting of 243 mineral claims, located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters from drillhole NN2205 in the north to drill hole NN2208 in the south. Widths of the mineralized horizons are not well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment, however, widths are at least 400 metres, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the results of drillhole NN2207 which intersected the thickest intervals of lithium-rich claystone encountered to date; a total of 120.4 metres (395 feet) averaging 3,943 ppm lithium in four zones. Additionally, drillhole NN2208 had the strongest downhole individual sample of 5,950 ppm lithium between 45 and 50 feet (13.72 and 15.24 metres). The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm (Ref: Surge NR dated 2023-03-29).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

President & CEO

Contact Information

Email: info@surgebatterymetals.com

Phone: 778-945-2656

Website: surgebatterymetals.com

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

