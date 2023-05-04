Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA), (OTC Pink: SNAVF), (FSE: S3O) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 7th International Investment Forum ("IIF") on May 10th, 2023. Twenty companies will present themselves at this Forum and offer first-hand information to investors, media representatives and all interested parties. Star will also take advantage of this opportunity for direct investor contact.





Executives and decision-makers will present their Company live via Zoom at the IIF. Participants can ask questions via chat after the presentations and receive answers directly.

Star will be represented by Anoop Brar, Interim-CEO, on May 10, 2023, at 12:30 pm EST and will focus on presenting Star's existing Inflight Monitoring System (ISMS®) Technology as well as focusing on presenting new innovations that the Company has been developing. Star provides a full ecosystem of hardware, software and analytics solutions that can transmit real-time flight data to the ground to build a connected aircraft and give operators on the ground a virtual window into the aircraft to enhance safety, optimize operations and reduce maintenance costs.

The IFF brings together investors with selected companies from all over the world. Participants from all continents will connect to the digital event. "During the past editions of the IIF, a growing number of professional market participants and media representatives have taken part. This shows that the event now has a fixed place in the calendars of relevant multipliers and is a valuable source of information for investors," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, one of the co-organizers and who also sponsors Star.

"We are very pleased to be hosting our International Investor Forum series for the second time this year with the 7th IIF. We have once again been able to attract very interesting internationally oriented companies to present at our forum. Through our quarterly events, we significantly increase transparency for investors and enable close follow-up," adds Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, as co-organizer.

Anoop Brar, Interim CEO of Star Navigation, states, "We are excited to be presenting Star at the International Investment Forum for the first time. This is an opportunity for Star to truly showcase the global impact its technology can have on the aviation industry and to bring corporate awareness to new international investors."

All event information, registration options and a schedule can be found at https://ii-forum.com/timetable-7-iif/.

About IIF - International Investment Forum - www.ii-forum.com

The IFF will take place on May 10, 2023. Companies and their executives or top managers will present and answer questions from investors via Zoom. The event will start at 09:55 CET (Central European Time) and end at 20:00 CET. The event is organized from Germany as a cooperation project between Apaton Finance GmbH and GBC AG.

About Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact

Anoop Brar, Interim-Chief Executive Officer at 1-416-252-2889

anoop.brar@star-navigation.com

