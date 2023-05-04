The Dot Group, a family of market-leading businesses focused on transforming global student living, formally announces its Board members, chaired by former GE capital executive Alec Burger, representing exceptional depth and global experience.

Dot appoints Joseph Manasseri as COO to lead the Group's business performance and operations globally.

The Dot Group provides global access to the student economy and is uniquely positioned for unparalleled opportunities to deliver performance and drive growth to meet demand.

The Dot Group ("Dot" or the "Group") is the transformational force in global student living, uniquely positioned providing access to all aspects of the higher education student economy. Today, Dot announces its Board of Directors ("Board") and the appointment of Joseph Manasseri as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

As a family of market-leading companies, Dot is united to provide a brighter future for students and long-term value for investors through global partnerships, products and services.

The Group is comprised of Global Student Accommodation (GSA Real Estate Asset and Fund Manager), Yugo (globally branded student operator), Student.com (online student marketplace) and Kinetic Capital (student living debt financing platform). Together the Group operates in more than 180 leading educational cities across 30 countries.

Dot's Board represents more than 30 years of innovating student living and will strategically support the Group's commitment to shaping a better future for the next generation of students and sustainable growth for investors. Dot is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the increasing market demand for higher education and has a vision to serve over one million students each year.

To help achieve this and execute growth opportunities, Joseph Manasseri has been appointed as COO. Joseph brings exceptional experience as former Managing Director of Global Asset Management at GE Capital Real Estate and will be based in New York, primarily focused on business performance and the operations of Dot's underlying businesses.

About the Board

The Board includes a diverse range of leaders with outstanding track records representing the depth and quality of the Group's leadership.

Alec Burger, Non-Executive Chair an experienced growth leader in global markets, former CEO of GE Real Estate and GE Capital.

an experienced growth leader in global markets, former CEO of GE Real Estate and GE Capital. Rick Pudner, Non-Executive Director a former executive banker with 35 years of experience across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

a former executive banker with 35 years of experience across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Chantal Rickards OBE, Non-Executive Director former CEO of BAFTA LA with a wealth of experience across the arts, philanthropy, media, television and brand communications.

former CEO of BAFTA LA with a wealth of experience across the arts, philanthropy, media, television and brand communications. Nicholas Porter, Chief Executive Officer founder of Dot and a student housing pioneer who is recognised as the leader in his space, having realised a series of firsts for the industry as well as growth on a global scale.

founder of Dot and a student housing pioneer who is recognised as the leader in his space, having realised a series of firsts for the industry as well as growth on a global scale. Joseph A Manasseri, Chief Operating Officer a former executive at GE Capital Real Estate, Joseph brings exceptional experience across operations, real estate, debt, equity, restructuring, asset and risk management in both US domestic and international markets.

David Ransome, Chief Financial Officer finance professional with experience across multiple sectors including student housing, hospitality, financial services and technology.

finance professional with experience across multiple sectors including student housing, hospitality, financial services and technology. Nick Collins, Chief Legal Officer a passionate advocate for change and positive impact with more than 30 years of legal experience, including at Nabarro and CMS across the student living sector.

a passionate advocate for change and positive impact with more than 30 years of legal experience, including at Nabarro and CMS across the student living sector. Andrew Reid, General Counsel and Company Secretary a lawyer with over 30 years' experience in private and public markets working across the student sector.

Alec Burger, Chairman of The Dot Group, commented:

"The caliber and track record of our Board underlines our robust governance structures and commitment to best practice. With these foundations we remain extremely well placed to take advantage of the significant opportunities in the higher education sector, which continues to demonstrate its resilience and strong characteristics."

Nicholas Porter, CEO of The Dot Group, commented:

"The Dot Group will provide the platform and experience to unlock the full potential of our unique family of businesses in a way that has never existed before. Building a better future for our students and the broader student living economy is something we're passionate about.

The appointment of Joseph Manasseri is an excellent addition to our executive team. I'm confident he will play a key part in shaping Dot's strategy to elevate our brands and accelerate performance and growth as the leader in global student living."

