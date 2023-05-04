Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Partners with Top-5 Global Electronics Manufacturer

Driving sales with a six-figure campaign that produces and broadcasts content across Gamelancer's Extensive TikTok & Instagram Network

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a leading digital media-production, entertainment, and distribution company announces partnership with top-5 global electronics manufacturer, with product lines spanning desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, graphics cards and tablet PCs. This six-figure campaign represents a fusion of Gamelancer's creative + distribution model on owned & operated channels, with innovative digital advertising strategies, resulting in an unparalleled digital brand experience.

The campaign will feature user generated content (UGC) from 12 popular Gamelancer Creators and will target audiences in the United States. Going live June of 2023, the campaign will run for four to six weeks across the Gamelancer network and Gamelancer creator channels.

Through captivating user-generated content (UGC), the campaign will showcase the synergy between Gamelancer Media Corp's vast network of talented micro-influencers and the electronics company's cutting-edge technology. The partnership highlights Gamelancer's ability to connect audiences with brands on a deep and meaningful level and strengthens its position as a leader in the digital media and entertainment industry. With over 54 channels in its owned-and-operated network and broadcast to over 39 million Gen Z and Millennial followers, Gamelancer Media provides an unparalleled platform for brands to boost sales among this coveted demographic.

"We're thrilled to partner with one of the world's leading electronics companies and to offer a unique and engaging campaign experience to their target demographic," stated Ken Cohen, Account Manager & Co-head of customer success, Gamelancer Media Corp. "Our goal at Gamelancer is to modernize advertising strategies and engage highly coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences through memorable and entertaining digital media experiences."

The campaign will feature the electronics company's latest technology and bring an exceptional level of interactive digital entertainment to its audiences. Both companies are thrilled to bring this innovative campaign to life and showcase the limitless possibilities of digital media marketing.

"With nearly 40 million followers and subscribers, Gamelancer's network delivers material value to brands looking to transact with GenZ & young Millennials on TikTok & Instagram. Gamelancer Studios will curate UGC content with our client's consumer electronics product line, distributed across the Gamelancer network in the US. This campaign continues to demonstrate our ability to help consumer electronics brands successfully connect with our audience." added Jon Dwyer Chairman and CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to over 39 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

