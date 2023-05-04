Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") is pleased to announce that the abstract submitted to the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 annual congress was accepted for presentation and will be published in the official proceedings of the meeting.

The abstract summarizes the results to date of the second clinical study that Telo is conducting in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. The study's objective is to validate the utility of TeloView technology in identifying newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, who might develop resistance to first line therapy within 12 months from the point of diagnosis. The study also aims to confirm multiple myeloma (MM) disease stability for patients who go into remission. This important subgroup may have a low probability to relapse for up to 3 years, over which time they can me monitored with TeloView. The results summarized in the abstract are under embargo until the abstract is published online on the EHA website on May 11, 2023.

Acceptance of the NDMM study data for presentation and publication at EHA 2023 highlights Telo's successful path in establishing TeloView technology as an important predictive/prognostic tool in the management of MM across several stages of the disease. Telo has recently announced that the results of its smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) clinical study, also conducted in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, were accepted for presentation and publication at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 annual meeting, to be held from June 2-6th, 2023

Telo's lead product is designed to identify high-risk SMM patients who may receive earlier treatment intervention before the patient develops symptoms from active MM. Notably, the test will also benefit the larger subset of low-risk SMM patients, who have a more stable form of the disease, and do not require immediate treatment. These patients can be regularly monitored using Telo's test, importantly, stable SMM patients may be tested up to every three months.

The Company's second assay is designed to identify NDMM patients who are most likely to develop treatment resistance and relapse earlier than expected. Identifying these patients will enable physicians to modify treatment regimens in real time. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important unmet clinical need in the treatment of MM. The total addressable market for both of Telo's MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

"We are truly excited to present the results of the NDMM study at EHA 2023," said Kris Weinberg, Telo's CEO. "The acceptance of the NDMM abstract at EHA within days after the acceptance of the SMM abstract for presentation at ASCO 2023 presents the TeloView technology as a comprehensive pipeline of predictive products capable to address several clinical needs for the management of MM."

About the European Hematology Association

The European Hematology Association (EHA) promotes excellence in patient care, research, and education in hematology. EHA serves medical professionals, researchers, and scientists with an active interest in hematology. EHA is proud to be the largest European-based organization connecting hematologists worldwide to support career development and research, harmonize hematology education, and advocate for hematologists and hematology. EHA annual congress attracts over 10,000 attendees every year, the majority are blood disorders treating physicians.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and predictive/prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TeloView-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

