Metro Lightspeed SDN BHD, an existing Turnium Channel Partner signs a new 60-month licensing agreement, enhancing wireless, POS and business connectivity solutions for the Malaysian and Asia Pacific Market.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that Metro Lightspeed SDN BHD ("Metro Lightspeed") has signed a multi-year term volume commitment licensing agreement with Turnium. The new agreement between Metro Lightspeed and Turnium involves both companies collaborating actively to identify and develop further growth opportunities within the Malaysian market.

Tommy Tan, Director of Sales at Metro Lightspeed commented, "We have been partnered with Turnium for many years, and they have proven to be trusted and instrumental in Metro Lightspeed's growth efforts across Malaysia. Together we can ensure our business customers can run their operations efficiently without risk of service interruption, managing and improving internet connections that keep our customers online, all the time. Extending our partnership agreement with Turnium was an easy choice, as it positions us to help more Malaysian and Asia Pacific businesses eliminate downtime, drive key business metrics and improve merchants' ability to process transactions quickly and securely."

Metro Lightspeed provides multi-carrier wireless and wireline network services for customers across the Malaysia and the Asia Pacific market. Metro Lightspeed's suite of solutions, which includes Turnium, assists business customers by delivering more reliable internet connectivity, higher performance from Voice over IP services, and giving businesses resilient connections that make point-of-sale and other business applications more reliable.

"We are delighted to continue to grow our channel partnership with Metro Lightspeed to bring better internet, wireless connectivity and reliability to businesses across the Malaysia and other regions," said Derek Spratt, Turnium CEO. "Metro Lightspeed has been a great partner for Turnium in entering a new and growing market, and we are very excited to work with their team to deliver real world benefits to their customers."

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software can be branded and bundled into integrated solutions by its channel partners to enhance the value and experience of their managed services.

About Metro Lightspeed SDN BHD

Founded in 2021, Metro Lightspeed is a Network and Managed Services Company, connecting businesses and devices to the Internet, across Malaysia. The company assists its businesses customers in building resilient networks with secure and high-performance wireless and wired connectivity.

For more information, visit https://metrolightspeed.my/

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

