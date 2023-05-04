Empowering the Golden Years: Healthy Trends Worldwide LLC Announces Cory Maki as New Head of PR

Healthy Trends Worldwide LLC, a leading health and nutrition company focused on empowering individuals during their golden years with high-quality, natural, and scientifically-backed health products, is excited to announce the appointment of Cory Maki as its new Head of PR. Cory brings eight years of experience in public relations and business operations and will be responsible for managing the company's public image, maintaining strong media relationships, and promoting the brand's innovative health products to a wider audience. The strategic hire highlights Healthy Trends Worldwide's commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional customer service within the health industry.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Healthy Trends Worldwide LLC, a leading health and nutrition company, is excited to announce the appointment of Cory Maki as its new Head of PR. This strategic hire demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional customer service within the health industry.

Cory Maki brings eight years of experience in public relations and business operations to the Healthy Trends Worldwide team. In his new role as Head of PR, Cory will be responsible for managing the company's public image, maintaining strong media relationships, and promoting the brand's innovative health products to a wider audience.

Before joining Healthy Trends Worldwide, Cory held positions as Business Operations Manager at Grit Daily and Founder of Digital Forge. He earned a degree in Business Finance from the University of Wyoming.

"We are thrilled to have Cory join our team," said the CEO of Healthy Trends Worldwide LLC. "His impressive background and experience in public relations make him the perfect addition to our growing company. We are confident that Cory's leadership and vision will play a crucial role in helping Healthy Trends Worldwide continue to empower individuals during their golden years with our high-quality, natural, and scientifically-backed health products."

About Healthy Trends Worldwide LLC

Healthy Trends Worldwide LLC is dedicated to empowering men and women during their golden years by providing a range of high-quality, natural, and scientifically-backed health products. Founded in 2020, the company focuses on addressing health issues that often plague the United States, one of the wealthiest yet unhealthiest nations globally. Healthy Trends Worldwide's mission is to enable individuals to live life on their own terms without relying on others, despite the challenges that come with aging. For more information about Healthy Trends Worldwide, please visit https://healthytrendsworldwide.com.

