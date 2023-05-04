Denver-based customer feedback software provider recognized for culture, leadership, flexibility, and vision

Alchemer a global leader in experience management and enterprise feedback technology today announced that it has been named one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces. 150 companies in the greater Denver area were recognized for their excellence in culture, leadership, flexibility, and vision.

The Denver Post's 2023 Top Workplaces rankings are based solely on employee feedback from an anonymous survey that measures 15 culture drivers including alignment, execution, coaching, engagement, connection, and performance. Additionally, the survey measures "the basics" such as pay, benefits, and training.

Founded in 2006, Alchemer provides the fastest, easiest, most effective way to close the feedback loop with customers and employees. With Alchemer Survey, Alchemer Workflow, and Alchemer Mobile, customers can transform data collection into people connections. Alchemer currently has 177 employees, having grown 14% during the past year. More than 13,000 customers worldwide trust Alchemer to give every customer and employee a voice, and to make every voice matter.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces," said David Roberts, CEO at Alchemer. "Denver has become an epicenter for great software companies and great technology talent. We have a remarkable team and the best people in our industry. They are committed to our customers and to each other, and they make Alchemer better every day. I am very proud of our team."

About Alchemer

Alchemer offers the world's most flexible feedback and data collection platform that allows organizations to close the loop with their customers and employees quickly and effectively. Our mission is to give every customer and employee a voice, and to make every voice matter. The Alchemer customer feedback platform includes Alchemer Survey, Alchemer Workflow, and Alchemer Mobile. Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global CX, HR, and market research customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Alchemer is a KKR portfolio company. For more information about Alchemer visit www.alchemer.com.

