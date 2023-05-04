ZJ Events: Explore Medellin: Colombia Hosting Cannabis Expo BizCann

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / (via IBN) ZJ Events is pleased to announce that its upcoming event, BizCann Expo, the premier business event series on innovation, entrepreneurship and education in the cannabis industry, will be held at the Plaza Mayor Convention Center in Medellín, Colombia, on May 21-22, 2023.

As the city of eternal spring, Medellín is the ideal destination for the expo given its robust legislative framework, a welcoming culture of cannabis consumption and a rich tapestry of cultural experiences, proximity to the US market and excellent road infrastructure.

Moreover, Medellín is poised to be a center for cannabis investment in the region, with more than $300 million expected to be invested nationally by the end of the year, helping to jumpstart canna-business opportunities in the region and encourage a thriving ecosystem.

The event is co-located with the Alternative Products Expo and provides a gateway to suppliers, marketers and international investors into the demand-heavy and fast-developing markets of South America and Latin America.

The four core pillars of the expo include:

Unmatched educational opportunities, especially through engaging with thought leaders and industry experts Diving deep into the legislative landscape and licensing requirements Encouraging entrepreneurship Deeper collaboration with Latin and South American businesses

Lastly, a key to the success of the expo is the carefully designed conference environment which optimizes invaluable networking opportunities with top-level executives from a variety of streams including cultivators, legal advisors, accountants, entrepreneurs, license holders, service providers and seasoned investors.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact directly with industry veterans who shall share their expertise and deep insights in a variety of formats such as presentations, panel discussions and keynote speeches.

Invited speakers (among 20+ other experts) includes:

Nic Easley, founder and CEO of 3C Consulting, LLC

Juan Gonzalez, founder at GNC-Brands

Rosa Maria Puentes Velosa, business developer at Global Cannabis Network Collective

Camilo Martínez, co-founder and production manager at Green Leaf Colombia

The two-day expo is fully equipped with a state-of-art exhibition hall and will host companies offering legal, accounting and professional services; licensed exporters and ancillary services specializing in the cannabis sector.

Firms including equipment suppliers, manufacturers and laboratories will also showcase their products and services and be available to discuss their business perspectives.

In previous years, the exhibitor list has included major brands in the global cannabis market including Colombian Gold Extracts, Hemp Ecuador Labs, Naturola, Dimo, Naked100, Nebula and Colombia Hemp International.

The expo specializes in bridging the gap between established American businesses and the rapidly emerging opportunities in Latin America and South America. It is a must-attend event for those looking to add new products and services or grow their current market share.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://bizcannexpo.com/

For speaking invitations and to book exhibitor booths, visithttps://bizcannexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

About BizCann Expo

BizCann Expo, a production of ZJ Events, is a business and networking event for everything related to cannabis. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless tradeshow events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings, thereby separating themselves from ordinary conventions. Since its beginning, the expo has focused on gathering the industry's best under the same roof.

