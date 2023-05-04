Xpoint Names Manu Gambhir as Chief Executive Officer

Gambhir brings decades of senior gaming sector leadership to Xpoint

Xpoint Co-Founder Marvin Sanderson transitions to lead Xpoint's Business Development

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Xpoint , an emerging geolocation and compliance technology company focused on the real-money online gaming market, announced that it has named Manu Gambhir Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1. Co-Founder Marvin Sanderson will focus on leading Xpoint's Business Development.

Manu Gambhir is a well-known industry leader with more than twenty years of experience in the United States gaming market. Gambhir previously served as President of Enterprise Software at Games 24x7 (the leading real-money gaming company in India) and CEO of Thrive Gaming (which developed Wynn Resorts' strategy and initial product for online gaming in New Jersey), and he previously founded two digital gaming platforms, Kismet Studios (acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald) and Ryzing (acquired by RockYou).

"Manu is the ideal leader to guide Xpoint in the next stage of its journey from scrappy disrupter to a trusted industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him aboard," said Xpoint Director David VanEgmond of Bettor Capital. "His deep understanding, experience and relationships across the real-money gaming market will accelerate the rapid growth and traction Xpoint has experienced in the past year."

"I am committed to growing Xpoint into a leading geolocation provider for real-money gaming and other regulated industries that need this technology," said Manu Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer of Xpoint. "I look forward to working with Marvin and the entire Xpoint team to bring an innovative and extremely reliable solution to real-money gaming operators. As we look out to the near future, we see tremendous potential to harness location data to provide AI-driven insights that will allow our clients to better understand their customers to drive engagement and retention."

Under Co-Founder Marvin Sanderson, Xpoint entered the United States real-money gaming market, and became the second geolocation software company approved to operate by the technical lab at the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement. The Company is currently authorized to offer its services in ten states which includes recently received temporary online gaming software service provider licenses in Michigan and Indiana. The company has applications pending in numerous jurisdictions in North America.

About Manu Gambhir

Manu's passion with game development began in his teenage years when he first started developing games on the venerable Commodore 64 using 300-baud modems. He built some of the world's earliest multiplayer online games, and his earliest games grew to a customer base of roughly two dozen players.

After university, he developed one of the world's first online casinos, which served to grow his fascination with data-driven game and product design, as well as his enthusiasm for the underlying technology that powers all aspects of gaming. His companies and products have entertained millions of players over the years, winning numerous awards along the way.

Over the course of several ventures, his passion for games development evolved into a passion for building, leading and investing in great teams - which is where his energy is focused today (except for when he is busy playing bullet chess). Manu is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with degrees from the Wharton School and the Engineering School.

About Xpoint

Xpoint provides essential geolocation security solutions and intelligent location-based marketing insights to the global sports betting and iGaming industries. Xpoint's innovative Verify and Lite platforms ensure partners meet their regulatory geo-compliance obligations, and deliver enhanced value through the utilization of location-based data that can drive marketing programs. Xpoint was founded in 2019 and officially unveiled in Las Vegas in 2020. Today, Xpoint is headquartered in Miami, Florida and led by CEO, Manu Gambhir. Xpoint is changing the global geolocation market, bringing innovation to an industry that has, to date, viewed geo-compliance as a utility, not a new business opportunity.

For more information, visit xpoint.tech and follow Xpoint on LinkedIn and Twitter for regular updates.

