Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Frankfurt
04.05.23
11:21 Uhr
25,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2023 | 16:38
Alkermes Athlone Shortlisted for Gradirleand's 17th Annual Graduate Recruitment Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Alkermes' Athlone site was recently shortlisted for gradireland's 17th annual Graduate Recruitment Awards! This award recognizes outstanding graduate intake programs across Ireland.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes, Thursday, May 4, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752973/Alkermes-Athlone-Shortlisted-for-Gradirleands-17th-Annual-Graduate-Recruitment-Awards

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
