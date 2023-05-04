MONDI PLC - Result of AGM
London, May 4
Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
4 May 2023
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 2 May 2023 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Against
|%
|Votes
Total
|% of ISC Voted
|Votes Withheld **
|1. To receive the report and accounts
|367,568,043
|99.71
|1,085,054
|0.29
|368,653,097
|75.92%
|1,851,863
|2. To approve the remuneration policy
|324,176,751
|87.71
|45,432,126
|12.29
|369,608,877
|76.12%
|896,082
|3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)
|330,156,268
|90.17
|36,010,448
|9.83
|366,166,716
|75.41%
|4,338,243
|4. To declare a final dividend
|369,581,190
|99.99
|30,295
|0.01
|369,611,485
|76.12%
|893,475
|5. To elect Anke Groth as a director
|369,573,161
|99.99
|34,173
|0.01
|369,607,334
|76.12%
|897,626
|6. To elect Saki Macozoma as a director
|367,007,325
|99.30
|2,600,429
|0.70
|369,607,754
|76.12%
|897,206
|7. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director
|353,000,366
|95.51
|16,606,793
|4.49
|369,607,159
|76.12%
|897,801
|8. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director
|361,903,493
|97.92
|7,703,961
|2.08
|369,607,454
|76.12%
|897,506
|9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director
|369,573,764
|99.99
|33,531
|0.01
|369,607,295
|76.12%
|897,665
|10. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director
|367,878,578
|99.53
|1,728,717
|0.47
|369,607,295
|76.12%
|897,665
|11. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director
|363,783,154
|98.42
|5,824,236
|1.58
|369,607,390
|76.12%
|897,569
|12. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director
|365,323,232
|98.84
|4,284,103
|1.16
|369,607,335
|76.12%
|897,625
|13. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director
|354,375,826
|96.36
|13,393,380
|3.64
|367,769,206
|75.74%
|2,735,754
|14. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director
|368,978,479
|99.83
|629,603
|0.17
|369,608,082
|76.12%
|896,878
|15. To appoint the auditors
|368,489,087
|99.70
|1,114,367
|0.30
|369,603,454
|76.12%
|901,506
|16. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
|369,565,206
|99.99
|38,416
|0.01
|369,603,622
|76.12%
|901,338
|17. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
|352,902,234
|95.48
|16,703,835
|4.52
|369,606,069
|76.12%
|898,891
|18. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
|315,199,656
|85.28
|54,404,049
|14.72
|369,603,705
|76.12%
|901,255
|19. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*
|364,748,469
|98.76
|4,561,321
|1.24
|369,309,790
|76.06%
|1,195,170
|20. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*
|301,846,748
|81.67
|67,763,922
|18.33
|369,610,670
|76.12%
|894,289
* Special Resolutions
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
Jenny Hampshire
Company Secretary
Mondi plc
About Mondi
Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.
In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).
