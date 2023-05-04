Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A0MQ8X | ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC
04.05.2023
MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

4 May 2023

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 2 May 2023 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes
Against		%Votes
Total		% of ISC VotedVotes Withheld **
1. To receive the report and accounts367,568,04399.711,085,0540.29368,653,09775.92%1,851,863
2. To approve the remuneration policy324,176,75187.7145,432,12612.29369,608,87776.12%896,082
3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)330,156,26890.1736,010,4489.83366,166,71675.41%4,338,243
4. To declare a final dividend369,581,19099.9930,2950.01369,611,48576.12%893,475
5. To elect Anke Groth as a director369,573,16199.9934,1730.01369,607,33476.12%897,626
6. To elect Saki Macozoma as a director367,007,32599.302,600,4290.70369,607,75476.12%897,206
7. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director353,000,36695.5116,606,7934.49369,607,15976.12%897,801
8. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director361,903,49397.927,703,9612.08369,607,45476.12%897,506
9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director369,573,76499.9933,5310.01369,607,29576.12%897,665
10. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director367,878,57899.531,728,7170.47369,607,29576.12%897,665
11. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director363,783,15498.425,824,2361.58369,607,39076.12%897,569
12. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director365,323,23298.844,284,1031.16369,607,33576.12%897,625
13. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director354,375,82696.3613,393,3803.64367,769,20675.74%2,735,754
14. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director368,978,47999.83629,6030.17369,608,08276.12%896,878
15. To appoint the auditors368,489,08799.701,114,3670.30369,603,45476.12%901,506
16. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration369,565,20699.9938,4160.01369,603,62276.12%901,338
17. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities352,902,23495.4816,703,8354.52369,606,06976.12%898,891
18. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*315,199,65685.2854,404,04914.72369,603,70576.12%901,255
19. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*		364,748,46998.764,561,3211.24369,309,79076.06%1,195,170
20. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*		301,846,74881.6767,763,92218.33369,610,67076.12%894,289

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

