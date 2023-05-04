MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

4 May 2023

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 2 May 2023 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes

Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 367,568,043 99.71 1,085,054 0.29 368,653,097 75.92% 1,851,863 2. To approve the remuneration policy 324,176,751 87.71 45,432,126 12.29 369,608,877 76.12% 896,082 3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 330,156,268 90.17 36,010,448 9.83 366,166,716 75.41% 4,338,243 4. To declare a final dividend 369,581,190 99.99 30,295 0.01 369,611,485 76.12% 893,475 5. To elect Anke Groth as a director 369,573,161 99.99 34,173 0.01 369,607,334 76.12% 897,626 6. To elect Saki Macozoma as a director 367,007,325 99.30 2,600,429 0.70 369,607,754 76.12% 897,206 7. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director 353,000,366 95.51 16,606,793 4.49 369,607,159 76.12% 897,801 8. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director 361,903,493 97.92 7,703,961 2.08 369,607,454 76.12% 897,506 9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 369,573,764 99.99 33,531 0.01 369,607,295 76.12% 897,665 10. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director 367,878,578 99.53 1,728,717 0.47 369,607,295 76.12% 897,665 11. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director 363,783,154 98.42 5,824,236 1.58 369,607,390 76.12% 897,569 12. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director 365,323,232 98.84 4,284,103 1.16 369,607,335 76.12% 897,625 13. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director 354,375,826 96.36 13,393,380 3.64 367,769,206 75.74% 2,735,754 14. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 368,978,479 99.83 629,603 0.17 369,608,082 76.12% 896,878 15. To appoint the auditors 368,489,087 99.70 1,114,367 0.30 369,603,454 76.12% 901,506 16. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 369,565,206 99.99 38,416 0.01 369,603,622 76.12% 901,338 17. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 352,902,234 95.48 16,703,835 4.52 369,606,069 76.12% 898,891 18. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 315,199,656 85.28 54,404,049 14.72 369,603,705 76.12% 901,255 19. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares* 364,748,469 98.76 4,561,321 1.24 369,309,790 76.06% 1,195,170 20. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice* 301,846,748 81.67 67,763,922 18.33 369,610,670 76.12% 894,289

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

