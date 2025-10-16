Mondi Plc - Mondi launches EUR550 million Eurobond

Mondi launches €550 million Eurobond

Mondi plc ("Mondi") has successfully launched a €550 million, long 5-year Eurobond. Proceeds of the issue, which is due to close on 23 October 2025, will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness, including the concurrent tender offer on its €600 million 1.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 27 April 2026.

The Eurobond matures in May 2031, has a coupon of 3.375%, and an application will be made for it to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's regulated market. The joint book-runners for the issue were Barclays, BBVA, BofA Securities, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International.



The Eurobond will be issued under Mondi's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, which is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard and Poor's.



Mike Powell, CFO, Mondi Group, said "We are pleased to have successfully launched a €550 million Eurobond today, which was supported by a wide range of European investors. This bond refinances our bond maturing in April 2026 and further strengthens the Group's liquidity position."

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.