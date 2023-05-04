

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Thursday, extending the sharp pullback seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the Dow turning negative for 2023.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow is down 312.09 points or 0.9 percent at 33,102.15, the Nasdaq is down 57.10 points or 0.5 percent at 11,968.23 and the S&P 500 is down 27.52 points or 0.7 percent at 4,063.23.



The continued weakness on Wall Street partly reflects ongoing concerns about turmoil among regional banks, with shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) plummeting by 56.9 percent.



The steep drop by PacWest comes after the company confirmed that it its reviewing strategic options, including a potential sale.



However, the bank said it has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank (FRC) and other news.



Tennessee-based First Horizon (FHN) is also seeing substantial weakness after the regional lender and TD Bank (TD) announced they have called off their $13.4 billion merger agreement.



Continued uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates is also weighing on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's tenth straight rate hike on Wednesday.



While the Fed's accompanying statement seemed to suggest the central bank now plans to pause its rate hiking cycle, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell clouded the outlook.



Powell said the central bank would take a 'data-dependent approach' to future monetary policy decisions and stressed a decision on a pause was not made at the meeting.



The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 13-14, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 90.4 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended April 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 240,000 from the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.



The Labor Department also released another report showing U.S. labor productivity tumbled by much more than expected in the first quarter of 2023, while unit labor costs spiked more than expected.



Sector News



Banking stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 5.2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over two years.



Substantial weakness is also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 4.0 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.



Steel stocks are also seeing significant weakness amid concerns about demand, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index plunging by 3.0 percent to a four-month intraday low.



Brokerage, oil service and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while gold stocks have moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Japanese markets remaining closed. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.0 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending a recent rally amid the continued weakness on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 7.5 basis points at 3.328 percent.



