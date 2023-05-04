Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888818 | ISIN: NO0003043309 | Ticker-Symbol: KOZ
Tradegate
04.05.23
15:47 Uhr
40,380 Euro
-0,140
-0,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,24040,62019:32
40,30040,60019:32
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2023 | 18:10
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Kongsberg Gruppen
ASA (KOG, NO0003043309) published on February 10, 2023 and may be subject to
change. 

KOG will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 8.4 per share,
effective May 12, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1139740
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.