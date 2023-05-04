Spark Energy Minerals Inc.: Spark Energy Minerals Options Exploration Assets In "Lithium Valley", Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company" (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC:MTEHF) ), has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement dated May 1, 2023, with Lithium Plus Mining Corp. ("Lithium Plus" ) a B.C. Corporation, pursuant to which the Company will option up to a 65 percent ownership interest in 12 (twelve) exploration permits comprising approximately 22 thousand hectares (22k ha) of surface area in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

This property location is strategically placed approximately 15km east of Sigma Lithium Corporation's ( SGML: TSXV ) producing Grota Cirilo property and within proximity to operations by Lithium Ionic Corp. ( LTH: TSXV ) and Atlas Lithium Corp. ( ATLX: NASDAQ ).

Peter Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Spark stated, "By optioning these large mineral claims to Lithium Plus, we are now able to expand our energy and resources on exploration of our vast land holdings in the region at the same time. This option agreement will provide considerable shareholder value to our company."

The transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement and in order to complete the transaction, Lithium Plus shall pay to Spark:

$100,000 CDN on signing of the agreement,

An additional $500,000 CDN in twelve (12) months from the execution date of the agreement;

Commit to and conduct and exploration work program incurring at least $500,000 in eligible expenditures during the first year of the Agreement

Commit to and conduct and exploration work program incurring at least $1,000,000 in eligible expenditures during the second year of the Agreement.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil and Canada. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions, Brazil's growing lithium and provinces and in the Newfoundland, Canada region which is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

