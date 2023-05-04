Land Betterment Corporation: Woodall's Campground Magazine Features eko Solutions on Supplier Showcase Podcast

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to share Woodall's Campground magazine's recent Supplier Showcase podcast featuring Peter Rodriguez, eko Solutions' President.

The full podcast can be viewed here.

In the recent Woodall Campground magazine Supplier Showcase podcast, Peter Rodriguez and Woodall's Campground Magazine's Alex Burkett discuss eko's recently unveiled, Gateway Park Model RV. The Gateway Park Model RV is built from repurposed shipping containers and can be installed in a vast amount of property types such as existing residential properties, RV and mobile home parks, campsites and even events requiring temporary on-site housing for athletes and their support crews. These units are easily deployed through quick and simple utility connections. The Gateway Park Model RV measures 160 square feet and includes 1 bedroom and 1 3-piece bath. These models reflect eko Solutions' commitment to sustainability while delivering a best in class consumer experience. More than twelve million shipping containers were discarded from US ports in 2021 - each one of them consisting of more than 2500 pounds of steel.

In addition to the Gateway Park Model, eko Solutions offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, eko farms, hunting retreats and homes. eko Solutions dispatched its models to Western Kentucky in 2021 to provide housing for displaced families impacted by the deadly December tornado outbreak.

To learn more about eko Solutions commercial and residential offerings, please click on "Buy eko!"

About Woodall's Campground Magazine

Woodall's Campground Magazine (WCM) has been a staple in the outdoor hospitality industry since the 1930's. A business-to-business publication, WCM covers the RV park, campground and glamping segments like no other news source in the industry. While its monthly print magazine continues to be extremely popular, WCM has also launched a website, WoodallsCM.com, and is active on YouTube, LinkedIn & Facebook, with thousands of followers that depend on WCM to keep them up-to-date on daily news that impacts the industry. WCM is also the host of the popular podcast/video show "WCM's Park Update," which is aired at 3 p.m. EST every Tuesday. To learn more about Woodall's Campground Magazine visit their website - www.woodallscm.com

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, container-based structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis, recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

Source: Land Betterment Corporation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Land Betterment Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/land-betterment-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752998/Woodalls-Campground-Magazine-Features-ek-Solutions-on-Supplier-Showcase-Podcast