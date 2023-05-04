Innovative International Realty Launches Initiative To Help Diaspora Participate in African Real Estate Market

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Innovative International Realty, a real estate firm that empowers the African diaspora to participate in Africa's growing real estate market, has announced a range of initiatives and strategies planned for the coming months.

Innovative International Realty, a US-based real estate firm, was started with the African diaspora's desire for African real estate opportunities in mind. Richard Anning, a business executive and serial entrepreneur, founded the company to provide innovative, quality, and personalized real estate assistance to those who wish to invest in the African economy. Innovative International Reality is excited to announce many upcoming initiatives and strategies planned on a mission to expand the African real estate market and guide diaspora communities through the process of picking up properties.

With a focus on community outreach, the company will collaborate with associations, clubs, and religious entities to reach over 400,000 Pan Africans in the diaspora this year. In addition, Innovative International Realty aims to reach Pan Africans in North America and beyond by taking part in more than 40 diaspora events, festivals, trade shows, and expos this summer. The company has developed strategic targeted marketing, and is on track to create over $75M in pipeline opportunities for its partners this year.

To provide better convenience and experiences for buyers, the company is also in the process of revamping its online platform by developing a geolocation feature and integrating AI to make the online buying experience seamless and user-friendly.

In response to current demand and to continue with its roadmap into new markets, Innovative International Realty plans to expand to three new markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

Moreover, the company is partnering with leading banks to build better mortgage products tailored to the diaspora market, streamlining application and approval times, and improving financing terms.

"Our focus is to provide the diaspora community with better reach, convenience, and experiences while buying and financing properties," said Anning. "We are committed to empowering members of the African diaspora to invest in Africa's booming real estate market and contribute to the economic growth and development of the continent."

"Although housing costs are high, the economy in Africa is growing," says Anning. Based on this, Anning noted a lack of guidance and mortgage resources for those wishing to invest in its real estate. Due to the limited affordable housing in many African countries, Anning emphasizes the importance of making financing options available.

"Innovative International Realty's aim is to grant aspiring real estate buyers our pool of knowledge, resources, and assistance so that they can grow and prosper with an expanding financial landscape," Anning shares. "We've built up a wealth of intimate knowledge about the African real estate market to help ensure that our clients receive the best possible advice and service when purchasing property in Africa."

He adds that Innovative International Realty will continue expanding its services to meet the needs of its clients, which includes providing motivated real estate participants with opportunities, continuing to partner with leading backs, streamlining applications and approval times, and improving financing terms for diaspora communities.

"We are passionate about empowering more members of the African diaspora to help grow the African real estate market and contribute to the economic growth and development of the continent," says Anning.

About Innovative International Realty

Innovative International Realty is a US-based real estate firm that offers personalized assistance, mortgage financing, and vetted property opportunities in the African real estate market. The firm works with property developers and mortgage lenders and offers advisory services on various mortgage products.

