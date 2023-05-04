Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.05.2023 | 18:52
229 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Result of AGM 04-May-2023 / 17:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 May 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I.RES" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 4 May 2023, at the Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, with the exception of Resolutions 6, 8(a) and 8(b), were passed.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 3 April 2023 and made available on the Company's website at https:// www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings/year/2023.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below: 

Percent 
Res No.    Title       For     For   Against   Against Withheld* Withheld Total Votes   Issued 
                       Percent       Percent      Percent          Capital 
                                                        voted 
       To receive and 
       consider the 
       financial 
       statements for the 
       year 
01                      99.50%        0.50%       0.07%     368,278,453 69.54% 
       ended 31 December 366,440,877     1,837,576      254,915 
       2022 and the 
       reports of the 
       Directors and 
       Auditor thereon 
2A      Re-Elect Declan        89.87%        10.13%       6.20%     347,020,911 65.53% 
       Moylan       311,862,304     35,158,607      21,512,457 
2B      Re-Elect Margaret       61.46%        38.54%       3.01%           67.55% 
       Sweeney      219,887,691     137,860,961     10,784,716     357,748,652 
2C      Re-Elect Brian         54.35%        45.65%       9.56%           63.52% 
       Fagan       182,823,589     153,538,569     32,171,210     336,362,158 
2D      Re-Elect Joan         86.34%        13.66%       3.00%           67.56% 
       Garahy       308,920,326     48,885,971      10,727,071     357,806,297 
2E      Re-Elect Phillip        89.23%        10.77%       3.07%           67.51% 
       Burns       319,043,343     38,496,994      10,993,031     357,540,337 
2F      Re-Elect Stefanie       99.92%        0.08%       3.07%           67.51% 
       Frensch      357,242,350     297,987       10,993,031     357,540,337 
2G      Re-Elect Tom          88.60%        11.40%       3.00%           67.56% 
       Kavanagh      317,028,895     40,777,402      10,727,071     357,806,297 
                                                        Percent 
Res No.    Title      For     For   Against    Against Withheld*     Withheld Total Votes Issued 
                     Percent        Percent          Percent       Capital 
                                                        Voted 
2H      Elect Hugh         90.77%        9.23%     10,993,031  3.07%        67.51% 
       Scott-Barrett  324,541,222     32,999,115                    357,540,337 
2I      Elect Denise        99.72%        0.28%     10,993,031  3.07%        67.51% 
       Turner     356,551,442     988,895                      357,540,337 
       Authority to 
       call a general 
03      meeting on 14  330,563,264 89.70% 37,970,104  10.30% -         0.00%  368,533,368 69.59% 
       clear days' 
       notice 
       Continuation in 
04      office of KPMG 368,498,919 99.99% 34,449    0.01%  -         0.00%  368,533,368 69.59% 
       as Auditor 
05      Fix Auditor         100.00%        0.00%           0.00%        69.59% 
       Remuneration  368,520,519     12,849        -              368,533,368 
       Receive 
06      Remuneration  133,051,485 36.10% 235,481,883  63.90% -         0.00%  368,533,368 69.59% 
       Report 
       Authority to 
       allot relevant 
07      securities up  324,168,128 90.78% 32,940,126  9.22%     11,425,114  3.20%  357,108,254 67.43% 
       to specified 
       limits 
       Authority to 
       disapply 
8A      pre-emption         49.66%        50.34%       639,728 0.17%        69.47% 
       rights in    182,708,288     185,185,352                    367,893,640 
       specified 
       circumstances 
       Additional 
       authority to 
       disapply 
       pre-emption 
8B      rights for an        49.66%        50.34%       639,728 0.17%        69.47% 
               182,713,483     185,180,157                    367,893,640 
       acquisition or 
       other specified 
       capital 
       investment 
       Authority to 
       make market 
9       purchases of  359,553,417 97.57% 8,958,089   2.43%  21,862       0.01%  368,511,506 69.59% 
       the Company's 
       own shares 
       Authority to 
       re-allot 
10      treasury shares 356,987,305 99.97% 120,949    0.03%     11,425,114  3.20%  357,108,254 67.43% 
       at a specific 
       price range

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board of I-RES notes that resolutions 6 (To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee on Directors' Remuneration), 8(a) (Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances) and 8(b) (Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment) did not receive sufficient support to be passed.

Resolution 6 is an Advisory Resolution and the Board will reflect on the outcome and the disparate range of issues received in relation to the Report. The Board would also like to highlight that it intends to propose a new remuneration policy at the 2024 AGM and will be seeking the views of shareholders on this through a consultation process. Whilst the pre-emption resolution authorities we are seeking are more conservative than current financial guidelines, it is disappointing they have failed to achieve sufficient support for a second consecutive year and appear to show a similar pattern to the narrowly focused dissent received in 2022. The Board will continue to seek to address any misunderstandings around the issuance and use of capital and believes these standard authorities remain in the interests of shareholders.

The Board also notes that, whilst resolutions 2(b) (re-election of Margaret Sweeney) and resolution 2(c) (re-election of Brian Fagan) were passed by a clear majority of shareholders, they each received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour. The I-RES management team have delivered a successful internalisation process and continue to deliver across all key performance metrics. The Board is unanimous in its confidence in the management team's ability to deliver on the Company's strategy and will continue to engage with the small number of shareholders who dissented on this matter and to update the market on initiatives to drive value and navigate the current macro challenges.

The Board values engagement and feedback and takes these votes seriously. The Board will continue to engage constructively with all shareholders and maintain its adherence to the highest governance standards including Board composition, aligning capital proposals with the UK Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines and the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, and ensuring remuneration frameworks incentivise the delivery of strategy whilst reflecting the expectations of our stakeholders.

The Board is grateful for the time, support and feedback provided by shareholders in advance of the AGM and will provide an update on its response to dissent on the resolutions highlighted above, in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within 6 months of the AGM.

Board and Committee Changes

The following Board changes have taken effect from the conclusion of the AGM:

-- Aidan O'Hogan retired from the Board;

-- Denise Turner was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director;

-- Joan Garahy has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the RemunerationCommittee;

-- Tom Kavanagh has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee; and

-- Stefanie Frensch has been appointed as Chair of the Sustainability Committee.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

