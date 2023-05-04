DJ Result of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Result of AGM 04-May-2023 / 17:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 May 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I.RES" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 4 May 2023, at the Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, with the exception of Resolutions 6, 8(a) and 8(b), were passed.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 3 April 2023 and made available on the Company's website at https:// www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings/year/2023.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

Percent Res No. Title For For Against Against Withheld* Withheld Total Votes Issued Percent Percent Percent Capital voted To receive and consider the financial statements for the year 01 99.50% 0.50% 0.07% 368,278,453 69.54% ended 31 December 366,440,877 1,837,576 254,915 2022 and the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon 2A Re-Elect Declan 89.87% 10.13% 6.20% 347,020,911 65.53% Moylan 311,862,304 35,158,607 21,512,457 2B Re-Elect Margaret 61.46% 38.54% 3.01% 67.55% Sweeney 219,887,691 137,860,961 10,784,716 357,748,652 2C Re-Elect Brian 54.35% 45.65% 9.56% 63.52% Fagan 182,823,589 153,538,569 32,171,210 336,362,158 2D Re-Elect Joan 86.34% 13.66% 3.00% 67.56% Garahy 308,920,326 48,885,971 10,727,071 357,806,297 2E Re-Elect Phillip 89.23% 10.77% 3.07% 67.51% Burns 319,043,343 38,496,994 10,993,031 357,540,337 2F Re-Elect Stefanie 99.92% 0.08% 3.07% 67.51% Frensch 357,242,350 297,987 10,993,031 357,540,337 2G Re-Elect Tom 88.60% 11.40% 3.00% 67.56% Kavanagh 317,028,895 40,777,402 10,727,071 357,806,297 Percent Res No. Title For For Against Against Withheld* Withheld Total Votes Issued Percent Percent Percent Capital Voted 2H Elect Hugh 90.77% 9.23% 10,993,031 3.07% 67.51% Scott-Barrett 324,541,222 32,999,115 357,540,337 2I Elect Denise 99.72% 0.28% 10,993,031 3.07% 67.51% Turner 356,551,442 988,895 357,540,337 Authority to call a general 03 meeting on 14 330,563,264 89.70% 37,970,104 10.30% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% clear days' notice Continuation in 04 office of KPMG 368,498,919 99.99% 34,449 0.01% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% as Auditor 05 Fix Auditor 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.59% Remuneration 368,520,519 12,849 - 368,533,368 Receive 06 Remuneration 133,051,485 36.10% 235,481,883 63.90% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% Report Authority to allot relevant 07 securities up 324,168,128 90.78% 32,940,126 9.22% 11,425,114 3.20% 357,108,254 67.43% to specified limits Authority to disapply 8A pre-emption 49.66% 50.34% 639,728 0.17% 69.47% rights in 182,708,288 185,185,352 367,893,640 specified circumstances Additional authority to disapply pre-emption 8B rights for an 49.66% 50.34% 639,728 0.17% 69.47% 182,713,483 185,180,157 367,893,640 acquisition or other specified capital investment Authority to make market 9 purchases of 359,553,417 97.57% 8,958,089 2.43% 21,862 0.01% 368,511,506 69.59% the Company's own shares Authority to re-allot 10 treasury shares 356,987,305 99.97% 120,949 0.03% 11,425,114 3.20% 357,108,254 67.43% at a specific price range

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board of I-RES notes that resolutions 6 (To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee on Directors' Remuneration), 8(a) (Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances) and 8(b) (Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment) did not receive sufficient support to be passed.

Resolution 6 is an Advisory Resolution and the Board will reflect on the outcome and the disparate range of issues received in relation to the Report. The Board would also like to highlight that it intends to propose a new remuneration policy at the 2024 AGM and will be seeking the views of shareholders on this through a consultation process. Whilst the pre-emption resolution authorities we are seeking are more conservative than current financial guidelines, it is disappointing they have failed to achieve sufficient support for a second consecutive year and appear to show a similar pattern to the narrowly focused dissent received in 2022. The Board will continue to seek to address any misunderstandings around the issuance and use of capital and believes these standard authorities remain in the interests of shareholders.

The Board also notes that, whilst resolutions 2(b) (re-election of Margaret Sweeney) and resolution 2(c) (re-election of Brian Fagan) were passed by a clear majority of shareholders, they each received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour. The I-RES management team have delivered a successful internalisation process and continue to deliver across all key performance metrics. The Board is unanimous in its confidence in the management team's ability to deliver on the Company's strategy and will continue to engage with the small number of shareholders who dissented on this matter and to update the market on initiatives to drive value and navigate the current macro challenges.

The Board values engagement and feedback and takes these votes seriously. The Board will continue to engage constructively with all shareholders and maintain its adherence to the highest governance standards including Board composition, aligning capital proposals with the UK Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines and the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, and ensuring remuneration frameworks incentivise the delivery of strategy whilst reflecting the expectations of our stakeholders.

The Board is grateful for the time, support and feedback provided by shareholders in advance of the AGM and will provide an update on its response to dissent on the resolutions highlighted above, in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within 6 months of the AGM.

Board and Committee Changes

The following Board changes have taken effect from the conclusion of the AGM:

-- Aidan O'Hogan retired from the Board;

-- Denise Turner was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director;

-- Joan Garahy has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the RemunerationCommittee;

-- Tom Kavanagh has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee; and

-- Stefanie Frensch has been appointed as Chair of the Sustainability Committee.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)