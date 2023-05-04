DON'T NOD announces release dates and Steam demo for Harmony: The Fall of Reverie as part of LudoNarraCon festival

Journey to the near future and meet the Aspirations of Humanity with a new gameplay trailer!

Paris, May 4, 2023 - DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, is happy to announce the release dates for its newest seminal narrative experience, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. The game will launch on June 8 on PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch and June 22 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A free playable Steam demo for Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be available for a limited time as part of LudoNarraCon, which takes place from May 4 to May 8. This demo will be available until May 21 and will span the first act of the game which will introduce Harmony: The Fall of Reverie's setting, story, and most of its colorful cast of characters. Members of the development team will also stream the demo on the game's Steam page.

A brand-new trailer, which offers a deeper look at Harmony: The Fall of Reverie's colorful universe and branching pathways, is available to watch here: https://youtu.be/rh6_hPvTzLk

In Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, players will step into the shoes of Polly, a young woman returning home to look for her missing mother. On her journey, Polly discovers she has the gift of clairvoyance that connects her to another world, Reverie, where she becomes Harmony. Players must attempt to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the realm of the divine beings known as Aspirations: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth.

As Harmony, they will have to choose an Aspiration to be the new Heart of Humanity. Use the Augural to go from scene to scene, see into the future, and open new paths. Reverie is the place in which resources will be managed: crystals that Harmony gains from making decisions and bonding with Aspirations. These will unlock important nodes in the story and change the course of destiny.

In addition to a captivating story, the game will feature a delightful cast of characters and a universe rich in lore to explore. It will also boast a colorful, lively, and futuristic aesthetic, and an outstanding original soundtrack created by the talented, award-winning composer, Lena Raine.

"We are pleased to participate in LudoNarraCon this year, a major event for publishers and developers of narrative games, and to introduce players to the world of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. We look forward to seeing the first feedback on this demo and the worlds we have created.", says Cyrille Combes, Executive Producer of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is developed and published by DON'T NOD and will be available on June 8 on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch and on June 22 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is available to wishlist on Steam now.

