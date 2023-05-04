Communiqué CTT Systems AB Annual General Meeting 4 May 2023

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

At the Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB (publ.) on May 4, 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolved, among other things, the following resolutions. The Board's complete proposals have previously been published and are available on the company's website, www.ctt.se.

Adoption of the accounts, discharge and disposition of earnings

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the past financial year and approved the Board of Directors' proposal for the treatment of earnings at the disposal including a dividend of SEK 4.05 per share with a record date of 8 May 2023.

Board of Directors, auditor and fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Steven Buesing, Anna Carmo e Silva, Annika Dalsvall, Per Fyrenius, Björn Lenander and Tomas Torlöf as ordinary members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and to re-elect Tomas Torlöf as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect PwC as the company's new auditing firm with Andreas Skogh as auditor in charge for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved to increase the annual fee to SEK 370,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 185,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the company. Furthermore, remuneration for members of the Audit Committee shall amount to SEK 75,000 for the Chairman and SEK 40,000 per member. Fees to the company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the remuneration report submitted by the Board of Directors.

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Communiqué CTT Systems AB (publ.) Annual General Meeting 4 May 2023

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753020/Communiqu-CTT-Systems-AB-publ-Annual-General-Meeting-4-May-2023