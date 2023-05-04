Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of MindBio Therapeutics Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, MindBio Therapeutics Pty. Ltd. and Digital Mind Technology Pty Ltd., operates as a biotechnology company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions. The Company has a notable presence in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology intervention protocols through clinical trials. The Company invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de MindBio Therapeutics Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp., par l'intermédiaire de ses filiales en propriété exclusive, MindBio Therapeutics Pty. Ltd. et Digital Mind Technology Pty Ltd., opère en tant que société de biotechnologie axée sur la création de traitements nouveaux et émergents pour les problèmes de santé mentale. La société a une présence notable dans le microdosage des médicaments psychédéliques et fait progresser ses protocoles d'intervention médicamenteux et technologiques par le biais d'essais cliniques. La Société investit dans la recherche qui constitue la base du développement de traitements nouveaux et éprouvés en clinique, y compris des technologies numériques et des interventions pour traiter des problèmes de santé débilitants tels que la dépression, l'anxiété et d'autres problèmes de santé mentale connexes.

Issuer/Émetteur: MindBio Therapeutics Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MBIO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 133 047 305 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 38 669 449 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 60256C 10 8 ISIN: CA 60256C 10 8 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 5 mai/May 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 June/juin Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MBIO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.