

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday, extending a recent losing streak. The Dow showed a notable move to the downside, ending the session at its lowest closing level in a month and slightly negative for 2023.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly peeked above the unchanged line in afternoon, but the major averages all finished the day in the red. The Dow slumped 286.50 points or 0.9 percent to 33,127.74, the Nasdaq fell 58.93 points or 0.5 percent to 11,966.40 and the S&P 500 slid 29.53 points or 0.7 percent to 4,061.22.



The continued weakness on Wall Street partly reflected ongoing concerns about turmoil among regional banks, with shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) plummeting by 50.6 percent.



The steep drop by PacWest came after the company confirmed that it its reviewing strategic options, including a potential sale.



However, the bank said it has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank (FRC) and other news.



Tennessee-based First Horizon (FHN) also saw substantial weakness after the regional lender and TD Bank (TD) announced they have called off their $13.4 billion merger agreement.



Continued uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates also weighed on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's tenth straight rate hike on Wednesday.



While the Fed's accompanying statement seemed to suggest the central bank now plans to pause its rate hiking cycle, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell clouded the outlook.



Powell said the central bank would take a 'data-dependent approach' to future monetary policy decisions and stressed a decision on a pause was not made at the meeting.



The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 13-14, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 93.2 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended April 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 240,000 from the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.



The Labor Department also released another report showing U.S. labor productivity tumbled by much more than expected in the first quarter of 2023, while unit labor costs spiked more than expected.



Sector News



Airline stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, resulting in a 4.6 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.



Substantial weakness was also visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent plunge by the KBW Bank Index. The index tumbled to its lowest closing level in over two years.



Steel stocks also showed a significant move to the downside amid concerns about demand, dragging the NYSE Arca Steel Index down by 3.4 percent to a four-month closing low.



Brokerage, oil and chemical stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, while gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Japanese markets remaining closed. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended a recent rally amid the continued weakness on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 5.2 basis points to 3.351 percent.



Looking Ahead



The monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight on Friday, with economists expecting employment to increase by 179,000 jobs in April after jumping by 236,000 jobs in March.



With the Federal Reserve signaling future monetary policy decisions will be 'data-dependent,' the jobs report could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Reaction to the latest earnings news may also be impact trading, as tech giant Apple (AAPL) is among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



