Customers can now access Five9 Intelligent CX Platform embedded with BT's global voice and data services

BT and Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today announced that they are expanding their partnership to enhance the choice of contact centre services and solutions offered to organisations globally.

BT will now offer the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform to new and existing customers as a managed service to help them fully digitalise their workplace through tighter integration with existing voice, digital channels, unified communications, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The integration of the cloud native Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with BT's secure, expansive and reliable Global Managed Voice platform offers customers an end-to-end managed service, cloud migration expertise and access to BT's extensive experience and capabilities in managing complex technology environments.

BT customers can now choose from a range of Five9 options including digital engagement channels, analytics, workflow automation and optimisation, along with practical AI to engage and empower their contact centre agents. In addition, Five9 offers pre-built call centre integrations with leading CRM solutions, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Oracle, and Zendesk.

BT will also offer access to Five9's artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions, including Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), which are embedded in the platform. These solutions can help automate processes and manage routine calls, while automatically providing agents with caller details to improve efficiency.

The expanded partnership builds on an existing agreement between BT and Five9. In November, Five9 named BT its strategic carrier for voice and network services globally. This enables Five9 to expand into new markets and offer its global customers a service with improved call quality.

Andrew Small, managing director, global portfolio, Business, BT, said: "Our Five9 partnership offers BT customers a secure and future-proof route to migrate their contact centre into the cloud. BT and Five9 combined expertise will help customers manage the transition seamlessly and enjoy the full benefits of a managed CCaaS service."

"It is an honour to continue expanding our partnership with BT to deliver a high quality intelligent CX solution via a BT network-enabled, managed cloud service powered by Five9," said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP Global Partners at Five9. "Enterprises now have access to Five9's leading Intelligent CX Platform seamlessly embedded with BT's world class voice and data services to create more fluid experiences for their customers. This partnership reflects Five9's commitment to grow our partner ecosystem and cultivate powerful, global partnerships to deliver CX solutions to global customers."

BT will be attending the upcoming Five9 CX Summit EMEA hosted in Porto, Portugal and will be a featured presenter. For more information click here

Notes to editors

About BT's Managed Contact Centre services

BT offers businesses and organisations in the UK and globally customer experience solutions to improve agent and customer experience, with professional services to plan, implement and manage them end-to-end. Its services and solutions enable omnichannel interactions including voice, email, webchat, messenger, SMS and social media.

BT's Inbound Contact Global platform supports inbound voice services worldwide, with physical access nodes in over 45 countries, originations from over 180 countries, and terminations to anywhere in the world. Its cloud contact centre services are supported by resilient global Contact Hubs offering a wealth of experience in customer experience transformation. BT's Inbound Contact platforms serve over 55,000 customers globally, and more than 16 billion minutes of calls per year. Over 65,000 agents use it worldwide.

BT works with an ecosystem of partners including Five9 to deliver innovative and market leading technology. Our Cloud Contact platforms have connectors with leading CRM systems including Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, ServiceNow and Zendesk.

BT helps customers build secure end-to-end contact centres. It offers applications to protect against the dangers of fraud, all seamlessly integrated with its secure network. It also offers expertise to help customers navigate compliance and regulatory requirements.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: "We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours."

For more information, visit www.five9.com

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; BT Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

*BT Business was formed on 1 January 2023 from the combination of the former Enterprise and Global units. It will commence reporting as a single unit from 1 April 2023, with pro forma reporting information to be produced ahead of BT Group's Q1 FY24 results.

