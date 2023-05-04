Entergy Corporation: Pathway To Premier: Entergy's Business & Sustainability Strategy Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

Originally published in Pathway to Premier: 2022 Integrated Report

Entergy's 2022 Integrated Report focuses on a number of key sustainability and ESG initiatives, including our business strategy. Read on for an overview of Entergy's approach to sustainability and view our full report at integrated report.entergy.com.

Entergy is uniquely positioned to grow and support a rapidly expanding industrial base while creating a cleaner and more resilient system to serve our customers and communities.



Entergy is advancing our sustainable business objectives with a momentum fueled by Gulf region advantages and strategic alignment with the goals, desires and opportunities of our key stakeholders - customers, employees, communities and owners. For us, sustainability is our business strategy.

We're working to build a more resilient future for our customers and communities. We're helping our commercial and industrial customers achieve their interim and long-term carbon reduction goals, and leading a transition to cleaner generation resources that protect our environment. And we're creating a diverse and skilled workforce to power outcomes that benefit us all.



A premier utility benefits all its stakeholders by delivering long- term, sustainable value. We measure that value through consistently positive customer interactions; high levels of service and reliability; superior and affordable products and services; environmental leadership; highly skilled and engaged employees; strong brand recognition; and industry-leading financial performance.



We aspire to become the partner of choice for our stakeholders by listening to our customers' needs, innovating effective solutions and identifying opportunities to help them achieve their own goals.



In late 2022, we named a new CEO, Drew Marsh, who previously was our chief financial officer and a key leader who helped develop our current strategy. He is building on the momentum gained while working closely with Leo Denault, who retired as chairman of the board and CEO after nearly a decade leading the company. Marsh was named chairman of the board in early 2023.



Given our long-time and ongoing investment in low- to zero-carbon power sources, Entergy is well-prepared to advance the transition to a low-carbon economy while supporting economic growth and keeping electricity rates low. We're seizing opportunities to collaborate with customers and suppliers to reach net-zero together. Clean electrification not only reduces emissions, but also can lead to more jobs, increased economic growth and a better quality of life in our region.

