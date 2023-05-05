

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian financial services firm Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) reported a net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$5.18 billion for the year ended 31 March 2023, up 10 per cent from the year ended 31 March 2022.



Net operating income was A$19.12 billion up 10 per cent from the prior year.



Effective 1 June 2023, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz will join the Macquarie Group Ltd Board. It is proposed that Lloyd-Hurwitz will also be appointed to the Macquarie Bank Limited Board, effective 28 July 2023.



Nicola Wakefield Evans has confirmed that she will seek re-election as an independent director to the MGL Board at the 2023 AGM.



Macquarie announced a fiscal year 2023 final ordinary dividend of A$4.50 per share, up on the fiscal year 2022 final ordinary dividend of A$3.50 per share.



The company said it continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions the company well to respond to the current environment.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de