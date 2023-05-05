In an environment in the continuity of the end of last year, marked by continued low volumes, the Group achieved a solid financial performance in the first quarter, in line with its full-year guidance for 2023.

Moreover, Arkema obtained validation from the SBTi (1 organization for its 1.5°C decarbonization trajectory by 2030.

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Sales of €2.5 billion , down by 12.6% year-on-year: Volumes down, impacted by continued weak demand in Europe, a slowdown observed in construction in the United States, and temporary destocking in batteries in China Overall resilience in prices, benefiting from the work to position the portfolio on higher value-added solutions Benefits of our sustainable innovation in high performance solutions such as bio-based and recyclable materials, 3D printing and more eco-friendly coatings

of , down by 12.6% year-on-year: EBITDA of €367 million and EBITDA margin of 14.5% , down compared with the exceptionally high comparison base of Q1'22 (€619 million and 21.4%, respectively), which benefited from particularly favorable market conditions in PVDF and upstream acrylics

of and of , down compared with the exceptionally high comparison base of Q1'22 (€619 million and 21.4%, respectively), which benefited from particularly favorable market conditions in PVDF and upstream acrylics Adjusted net income of €162 million , representing €2.17 per share (€5.08 in Q1'22)

of , representing €2.17 per share (€5.08 in Q1'22) Recurring cash flow of negative €21 million (positive €26 million in Q1'22), reflecting the usual seasonality of working capital in the first quarter

of (positive €26 million in Q1'22), reflecting the usual seasonality of working capital in the first quarter Net debt stable at €2,389 million (€2,366 million at end-December 2022), including €700 million in hybrid bonds, representing 1.3x last-twelve-months EBITDA

stable at (€2,366 million at end-December 2022), including €700 million in hybrid bonds, representing last-twelve-months 2023 guidance confirmed : in 2023, the Group aims to achieve EBITDA of around €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion and maintain a high EBITDA to cash conversion rate of over 40%

: in 2023, the Group aims to achieve EBITDA of around €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion and maintain a high EBITDA to cash conversion rate of over 40% Commitment for the climate on the 1.5°C trajectory by 2030 strengthened by the Group in light of the progress achieved in its carbon trajectory, and validated by SBTi. Arkema now aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 48.5% for Scopes 1+2 and by 54% for Scope 3 by 2030 versus 2019

Following Arkema's Board of Directors' meeting, held on 4 May 2023 to review the Group's consolidated financial information for the first quarter of 2023, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff said:

"The quarter's performance was achieved, as expected, in a general context of weaker demand, more particularly in Europe and in the construction market. The visibility expressed by our customers remains limited despite some more positive initial signals observed in Asia. In this economic environment that remains difficult, the Group achieved, thanks to its positioning and agility, solid results in the first quarter, and confirms its EBITDA and cash flow forecast for the year. Arkema will moreover remain attentive to strictly managing its costs and working capital.

The beginning of 2023 was also marked by two key milestones in the implementation of Arkema's ambition in sustainable solutions: the launch of the final phase in the start-up of the bio-based polymer plant in Singapore, and SBTi validation for our 1.5°C carbon trajectory by 2030. In addition, several major industrial projects are progressing as planned and will soon contribute to the Group's growth in Specialty Materials."

______________________________

(1) Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi): partnership between CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), United Nations Global Compact, WRI (World Resources Institute) and WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature)

KEY FIGURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2023

in millions of euros Q1'23 Q1'22 Change Sales 2,524 2,887 -12.6% EBITDA 367 619 -40.7% Specialty Materials 347 556 -37.6% Intermediates 49 94 -47.9% Corporate -29 -31 EBITDA margin 14.5% 21.4% Specialty Materials 15.1% 21.3% Intermediates 22.5% 34.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 234 488 -52.0% REBIT margin 9.3% 16.9% Adjusted net income 162 376 -56.9% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 2.17 5.08 -57.3% Recurring cash flow -19 26 Free cash flow -44 -23 Net debt including hybrid bonds 2,389 2,703 €2,366m as of 31/12/2022

FIRST-QUARTER 2023 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

At €2,524 million, the Group's sales were down by 12.6% compared with first-quarter 2022. Volumes declined by 18.3% in a context of weak demand in Europe, relatively stable volumes in Specialty Materials in Asia excluding the destocking in batteries in China, and a slowdown in construction in the United States. Despite different market conditions year-on-year in upstream acrylics and PVDF, the overall price effect was a positive 2.7%, integrating the price increase initiatives of the last twelve months in the face of cost inflation, and the benefit of repositioning the portfolio in innovative, higher value-added solutions. The scope effect was a positive 2.2%, primarily attributable to acquisitions in Adhesive Solutions, and the currency effect was limited at positive 0.8%.

The Group's EBITDA stood at €367 million (€619 million in Q1'22), impacted as expected by the lack of the exceptional profits recorded in the prior year in upstream acrylics and PVDF, and also reflecting a less buoyant global macroeconomic environment than in first-quarter 2022. It also includes the additional contribution of Ashland's adhesives in the first two months of the quarter and was supported by the slightly positive price effect. The Group's EBITDA margin thus amounted to 14.5% (21.4% in Q1'22).

The recurring operating income (REBIT) of €234 million (€488 million in Q1'22) included €133 million in recurring depreciation and amortization, stable compared with first-quarter 2022. The REBIT margin came to 9.3% for the quarter (16.9% in Q1'22).

Taking into account a tax rate excluding exceptional items of 21% of recurring operating income, adjusted net income amounted to €162 million (€376 million in Q1'22), or €2.17 per share.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 MARCH 2023

Recurring cash flow was a negative €21 million (positive €26 million in Q1'22) and reflects the traditional seasonality of business in the first quarter. At end-March 2023, working capital represented 16.3% of annualized sales (14.0% at end-March 2022), integrating the rebuilding of inventories relative to the low point of end-December 2022. Recurring cash flow also included recurring capital expenditure of €82 million, up slightly year-on-year (€72 million in Q1'22).

Free cash flow was a negative €46 million (negative €23 million in Q1'22), including exceptional capital expenditure of €7 million (versus €40 million in the prior-year period) and a non-recurring cash outflow of €18 million related notably to start-up costs for the Singapore platform.

Net cash flow from portfolio management operations represented a net inflow of €30 million, corresponding primarily to the divestment of Febex. In first-quarter 2022, it amounted to a net outflow of €1,496 million and included mainly the payment of the Ashland's performance adhesives acquisition.

As a result, net debt including hybrid bonds was stable, totaling €2,389 million compared with €2,366 million at end-2022. The net debt to last-twelve-months EBITDA ratio stood at 1.3x.

CLIMATE PLAN

Arkema, which had already strengthened its climate plan in July 2022, today published new, even more ambitious targets for its whole value chain. The Group thus raises its commitment to decarbonization and obtains validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) organization for its 1.5°C trajectory by 2030. The Group now aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 48.5% for Scopes 1+2 and by 54% for Scope 3 by 2030 versus 2019.

FIRST-QUARTER 2023 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (28% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q1'23 Q1'22 Change Sales 698 670 +4.2% EBITDA 93 90 +3.3% EBITDA margin 13.3% 13.4% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 72 73 -1.4% REBIT margin 10.3% 10.9%

Sales in the Adhesive Solutions segment were up by 4.2% compared with first-quarter 2022 to €698 million. The scope effect added 10.0% to the segment's sales and corresponds to the additional two-month contribution of Ashland's adhesives and to the integration of Permoseal. The 6.7% positive price effect reflects the teams' efforts to take into account the general inflationary context. Volumes fell by 12.7%, impacted in particular by destocking and the slowdown in construction in Europe and the United States, in the continuity of fourth-quarter 2022. Demand for industrial adhesives in the United States and Asia, however, remained better oriented. At a positive 0.2%, the currency effect was not significant on the segment's sales.

At €93 million, EBITDA increased by 3.3% compared with first-quarter 2022, with the decline in volumes more than offset by the scope effect, price increases and control of fixed costs. The EBITDA margin held up well at 13.3% (13.4% in Q1'22), benefiting from the improvement in the product mix toward high performance adhesive applications and the integration of acquisitions offsetting lower volumes.

ADVANCED MATERIALS (37% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q1'23 Q1'22 Change Sales 937 1,075 -12.8% EBITDA 160 274 -41.6% EBITDA margin 17.1% 25.5% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 93 207 -55.1% REBIT margin 9.9% 19.3%

Sales in the Advanced Materials segment totaled €937 million, down by 12.8% compared with first-quarter 2022. Volumes decreased by a significant 20.5% in an environment marked by temporary destocking in batteries in China affecting fluoropolymers. Demand in the segment overall remained rather well oriented in the United States but was impacted by the specific European context. At a positive 7.9%, the price effect reflects the teams' actions to face cost inflation and the contribution of new high value-added developments linked to sustainable megatrends. It also takes into account the rapid normalization of PVDF prices in batteries in light of the prior year's exceptional context. The negative scope effect of 1.0% corresponds to the divestment of Febex at the start of the year, and the currency effect was a positive 0.8%.

EBITDA for the segment declined to €160 million (€274 million in Q1'22), given the exceptionally high comparison base for High Performance Polymers in first-quarter 2022, while Performance Additives delivered a quarter in line with the prior year. The EBITDA margin stood at 17.1% versus 25.5% in the prior-year period.

COATING SOLUTIONS (26% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q1'23 Q1'22 Change Sales 661 862 -23.3% EBITDA 94 192 -51.0% EBITDA margin 14.2% 22.3% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 63 161 -60.9% REBIT margin 9.5% 18.7%

At €661 million, sales in the Coating Solutions segment were down by a sharp 23.3% year-on-year, including a volume effect of negative 20.5%. This decline in sales reflects both the high level of first-quarter 2022, which was supported by the very favorable conditions in upstream acrylics, and weaker overall demand at the beginning of 2023, particularly in Europe and in the construction market. The price effect of negative 5.3%, overall not far from stable in downstream activities, essentially reflects less favorable conditions in upstream acrylics. The scope effect linked to the acquisition of Polimeros Especiales amounted to a positive 0.9% and the currency effect was a positive 1.6%.

EBITDA for the segment amounted to €94 million (€192 million in Q1'22), down significantly from the prior year's very high comparison base, which benefited from particularly favorable conditions in upstream acrylics. In this context, the EBITDA margin reached a good relative level at 14.2%

INTERMEDIATES (9% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q1'23 Q1'22 Change Sales 218 271 -19.6% EBITDA 49 94 -47.9% EBITDA margin 22.5% 34.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 36 79 -54.4% REBIT margin 16.5% 29.2%

Sales in the Intermediates segment amounted to €218 million, down by 19.6% compared with first-quarter 2022, impacted by a 17.4% decrease in volumes primarily reflecting subdued demand for acrylics in China. The 2.6% negative price effect was impacted by significantly less favorable market conditions for acrylics in Asia, while the dynamic remained positive in refrigerant gases in the three continents. The currency effect was a positive 0.4%.

In this environment, segment EBITDA came in at €49 million versus €94 million in first-quarter 2022, and the EBITDA margin amounted to 22.5% (34.7% in Q1'22).

FIRST-QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

On 3 January 2023, continuing its dynamic business portfolio management, Arkema finalized the divestment of Febex, a company specialized in phosphorus-based chemistry, to Belgian group Prayon.Part of the Performance Additives Business Line and with little integration within the Group's other activities, Febex reported sales of around €30 million in 2021, employs 59 people, and operates 1 site in Switzerland.

Moreover, on 16 January 2023, Arkema successfully completed a €400 million bond issue with an

eight-year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.50%. This operation, carried out as part of the Group's financing policy, enables to extend the average maturity of its financial resources and initiate the refinancing of its upcoming bond maturities.

In addition, on 19 January 2023, Arkema announced that it had signed a major biomethane supply agreement with ENGIE to further reduce the carbon footprint of its bio-based polyamide 11 materials. The long-term agreement covers the supply of 300 GWh/year of biomethane in France and represents one of the largest private biomethane deals in Europe to date.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

At the beginning of the second quarter, the macroeconomic context remains marked by a lack of visibility and continued low volumes. The outlook should be contrasted by region for the coming months, Europe remaining weak, the United States down but holding up better overall and Asia improving slightly from a low level. Raw material costs are sequentially showing signs of easing tightness but broadly remain at elevated levels in Europe and the United States, and energy prices are declining while remaining relatively high in Europe.

In this context, the Group will continue to work on two levels: firstly, tightly managing its operations with in particular a strong emphasis on cost control, the optimization of working capital and the environmental performance of its sites. Then, the implementation of its projects to develop sustainable solutions by continuing the dynamic of growth-driven industrial investments and the acceleration of targeted innovation in new energies, 3D printing, bio-based and recyclable materials, and new mobility.

This year, the Group will benefit in particular from the start-up and ramp-up of its main expansion projects, which should contribute €50 million to €70 million to the Group's EBITDA in 2023, mainly in the second part of the year.

Moreover, Arkema reaffirms its full-year guidance, and in 2023 aims to achieve EBITDA of around €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion while maintaining a high EBITDA to cash conversion rate of over 40%.

Further details concerning the Group's first-quarter 2023 results are provided in the "First-quarter 2023 results and outlook" presentation and the "Factsheet", both available on Arkema's website at: www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

11 May 2023: Annual general meeting

28 July 2023: Publication of first-half 2023 results

27 September 2023: Capital Markets Day Paris

9 November 2023: Publication of third-quarter 2023 results

DISCLAIMER

The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema.

In the current context, where the Covid-19 pandemic persists across the world, and where the consequences of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions against Russia on geopolitical stability and the global economy remain uncertain, the retained assumptions and forward-looking statements could ultimately prove inaccurate.

Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented, developments in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, developments in the Covid-19 situation, and changes in general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement data, as well as data relating to the statement of changes in shareholders' equity and information by segment included in this press release are extracted from the consolidated financial information at 31 March 2023 reviewed by Arkema's Board of Directors on 4 May 2023. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

Information by segment is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.

Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release. For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group also uses EBITDA margin, which corresponds to EBITDA expressed as a percentage of sales, EBITDA equaling recurring operating income (REBIT) plus recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, as well as REBIT margin, which corresponds to recurring operating income (REBIT) expressed as a percentage of sales.

For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited analyses):

scope effect: the impact of changes in the Group's scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in capacity are not included in the scope effect;

currency effect: the mechanical impact of consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures for the period under review;

price effect: the impact of changes in average selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit selling price of a range of related products in the period under review with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under review;

volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €750,435,140

Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685 Nanterre

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

ARKEMA financial statements

Consolidated financial information At the end of March 2023

Consolidated financial statements as end of December 2022 have been audited.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 1st quarter 2023 1st quarter 2022 (In millions of euros) Sales 2,524 2,887 Operating expenses (2,022) (2,135) Research and development expenses (70) (66) Selling and administrative expenses (229) (217) Other income and expenses (7) (35) Operating income 196 434 Equity in income of affiliates (3) (1) Financial result (19) (8) Income taxes (41) (95) Net income 133 330 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net income Group share 132 329 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.70 4.38* Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.69 4.36* * Figures have been restated to include the capital reduction in January 2022 by cancellation of treasury shares, in line with figures published in 2022 half-year and year-end financial reports.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1st quarter 2023 1st quarter 2022 (In millions of euros) Net income 133 330 Hedging adjustments (18) (1) Other items Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items 2 0 Change in translation adjustments (90) 90 Other recyclable comprehensive income (106) 89 Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments (1) Actuarial gains and losses (4) 50 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 0 (9) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (4) 40 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (110) 129 Total comprehensive income 23 459 Attributable to non-controlling interest 1 1 Total comprehensive income Group share 22 458

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT 1 st quarter 2023 (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 698 937 661 218 10 2,524 EBITDA 93 160 94 49 (29) 367 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (21) (67) (31) (13) (1) (133) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 72 93 63 36 (30) 234 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (25) (5) (1) (31) Other income and expenses (7) 10 (1) (9) (7) Operating income 40 98 61 36 (39) 196 Equity in income of affiliates (3) (3) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 15 52 14 3 5 89 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 15 45 14 3 5 82 1 st quarter 2022 (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 670 1,075 862 271 9 2,887 EBITDA 90 274 192 94 (31) 619 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (17) (67) (31) (15) (1) (131) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 73 207 161 79 (32) 488 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (13) (4) (2) (19) Other income and expenses (18) (3) 0 0 (14) (35) Operating income 42 200 159 79 (46) 434 Equity in income of affiliates (1) 0 (1) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 15 76 15 2 4 112 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 15 36 15 2 4 72

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of March 2023 End of March 2022 (In millions of euros) Operating cash flows Net income 133 330 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 164 154 Other provisions and deferred taxes (2) (13) (Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets (26) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 3 1 Change in working capital (136) (332) Other changes 7 10 Cash flow from operating activities 143 150 Investing cash flows Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (89) (112) Change in fixed asset payables (107) (79) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired 0 (1,481) Increase in long-term loans (8) (6) Total expenditures (204) (1,678) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment 3 1 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash transferred 32 Repayment of long-term loans 10 8 Total divestitures 45 9 Cash flow from investing activities (159) (1,669) Financing cash flows Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus Purchase of treasury shares (5) (2) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (5) (5) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Increase in long-term debt 395 1 Decrease in long-term debt (20) (21) Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt (40) 489 Cash flow from financing activities 325 462 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 309 (1,057) Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope 16 29 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,592 2,285 Cash and cash equivalents at end or the period 1,917 1,257

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 31 March 2023 31 December 2022 (In millions of euros) ASSETS Goodwill 2,631 2,655 Intangible assets, net 2,125 2,178 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,366 3,429 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 21 24 Other investments 52 52 Deferred tax assets 165 166 Other non-current assets 240 245 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,600 8,749 Inventories 1,470 1,399 Accounts receivable 1,546 1,360 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 206 202 Income tax receivables 127 130 Other current financial assets 53 57 Cash and cash equivalents 1,917 1,592 Assets held for sale 22 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,319 4,762 TOTAL ASSETS 13,919 13,511 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 750 750 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 6,335 6,218 Treasury shares (25) (20) Translation adjustments 262 352 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 7,322 7,300 Non-controlling interests 40 39 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,362 7,339 Deferred tax liabilities 350 362 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 383 382 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 458 458 Non-current debt 2,950 2,560 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,141 3,762 Accounts payable 1,183 1,149 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 437 437 Income tax payables 111 109 Other current financial liabilities 29 13 Current debt 656 698 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,416 2,410 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,919 13,511

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity Group

share Non-controlling interests Shareholders'

equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in

surplus Hybrid

bonds Retained

earnings Translation

adjustments Number Amount At January 1, 2023 75,043,514 750 1,067 700 4,451 352 (231,087) (20) 7,300 39 7,339 Cash dividend (5) (5) (5) Issuance of share capital Capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares Purchase of treasury shares (57,726) (5) (5) (5) Grants of treasury shares to employees 50 Share-based payments 8 8 8 Issuance of hybrid bonds Redemption of hybrid bonds Other 2 2 2 Transactions with shareholders 5 (57,676) (5) Net income 132 132 1 133 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity (20) (90) (110) (110) Comprehensive income 112 (90) 22 1 23 At March 31, 2023 75,043,514 750 1,067 700 4,568 262 (288,763) (25) 7,322 40 7,362

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS. RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of March 2022 OPERATING INCOME 196 434 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (31) (19) - Other income and expenses (7) (35) RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 234 488 - Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (133) (131) EBITDA 367 619 Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets: (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of March 2022 Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (164) (154) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (133) (131) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (31) (19) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses 0 (4) ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of March 2022 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 132 329 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (31) (19) - Other income and expenses (7) (35) - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses 6 4 - Taxes on other income and expenses 4 3 - One-time tax effects (2) ADJUSTED NET INCOME 162 376 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 74,790,424 73,950,940* - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 75,043,514 74,286,041* ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 2.17 5.08* DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 2.16 5.06* * Figures have been restated to include the capital reduction in January 2022 by cancellation of treasury shares, in line with figures published in 2022 half-year and year-end financial reports. RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of March 2022 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 89 112 - Exceptional capital expenditure 7 40 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt 0 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 82 72 CASH FLOWS AND EBITDA TO CASH CONVERSION RATE (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of March 2022 Cash flow from operating activities 143 150 + Cash flow from investing activities (159) (1,669) NET CASH FLOW (16) (1,519) - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations 30 (1,496) FREE CASH FLOW (46) (23) Exceptional capital expenditure (7) (40) - Non-recurring cash flow (18) (9) RECURRING CASH FLOW (21) 26 The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations. Non-recurring cash flow corresponds to cash flow from other income and expenses.

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of December 2022 Non-current debt 2,950 2,560 + Current debt 656 698 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,917 1,592 NET DEBT 1,689 1,666 + Hybrid bonds 700 700 NET DEBT AND HYBRID BONDS 2,389 2,366 WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of December 2022 Inventories 1,470 1,399 + Accounts receivable 1,546 1,360 + Other receivables including income taxes 333 332 + Other current financial assets 53 57 - Accounts payable 1,183 1,149 - Other liabilities including income taxes 548 546 - Other current financial liabilities 29 13 WORKING CAPITAL 1,642 1,440 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of March 2023 End of December 2022 Goodwill, net 2,631 2,655 + Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net 5,491 5,607 + Investments in equity affiliates 21 24 + Other investments and other non-current assets 292 297 + Working capital 1,642 1,440 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 10,077 10,023 Elements of capital employed classified as assets held for sale 18 ADJUSTED CAPITAL EMPLOYED 10,077 10,041

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005961/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 caroline.chung@arkema.com



Media contacts

Gilles Galinier +33 (0)1 49 00 70 07 gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com