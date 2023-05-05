

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French maker of electrical systems for industries, reported that its sales for the first quarter of 2023 were 4.03 billion euros, up 7.9% on a reported basis and up 9.4% at constant scope and exchange rates.



Order intake for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.42 billion euros, up 14% compared to the first quarter of 2022 at constant scope and exchange rates, and up 13% on a reported basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company still expects an EBIT margin to be between 11.5% and 11.8%, up 50 to 80 basis points from 2022. It projects organic sales growth to be between 4% and 7%, corresponding to sales in the range of 18.0 billion euros to 18.5 billion euros.



