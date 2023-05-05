Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - SKURPEME, a leading innovator in e-commerce and supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce that it has become a Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider, helping Walmart sellers optimize and leverage the most from their supply chain and e-commerce operations.

"We believe that our industry-leading solutions will help Walmart sellers reduce errors, streamline pricing and stock levels, and identify the most efficient supply chain to help them sell more and dominate their market," said Ely Liberov, CEO of SKUPREME.

SKUPREME utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning to ensure the right amount of products are in the right place at the right time. SKUPREME enables Walmart sellers to create and automate price rules across marketplaces for their entire catalog. This methodology prevents stockouts while maximizing the potential of their supply chain.

SKUPREME provides a centralized catalog for all channels, allowing sellers to merge their listings from all marketplaces into one catalog. This makes editing and managing listings easier, ensuring that all marketplaces are in sync.



With SKUPREME's integration of Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), Walmart sellers can now automate the shipment process to WFS, eliminating the need for manual and error-prone input while saving sellers valuable time.

Additionally, SKUPREME provides precise inventory predictions based on analyzing sales data. This allows sellers to predict and generate purchase orders and eliminate the guesswork from ordering. SKUPREME generates all the documents the seller's suppliers need error-free.

As a comprehensive solution for businesses, SKUPREME is a global inventory and marketplace integration software. It provides real-time shipment and purchasing predictions so sellers can stay one step ahead of their supply chain.

For more information about SKUPREME, visit www.skupreme.com.

Contact:

Name: Isabelle Levesque

Company: SKUPREME

Phone: (305) 306-8315

Email: press@skupreme.com

