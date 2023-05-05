Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Shareholders are invited to participate at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) which will be held on Friday May 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be streamed live in full on the website www.totalenergies.com/investors/shareholders-meetings. All useful information relating to this Meeting is regularly updated on this page of the website.

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights before the holding of the Shareholders' Meeting, either by internet via the secured Votaccess platform, or by returning their postal voting form, or also by giving proxy. The detailed procedures relating to the exercise of the right to vote are specified in the notice of the Shareholders' Meeting.

The preliminary notice of the Shareholders' Meeting and the convening notice were published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on March 24, 2023 and on May 5, 2023 respectively.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

Shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;

Shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, 2 place Jean Millier La Défense 6 92400 Courbevoie, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website: totalenergies.com/Investors/Annual Shareholders' meeting/The documents of the Meeting.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in close to 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note



