Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (250/23)

With effect from May 08, 2023, the subscription rights in Cline Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 22, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLINE TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020180982 Order book ID: 292652 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Cline Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLINE BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020180990 Order book ID: 292653 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB