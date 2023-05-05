Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
05.05.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (250/23)

With effect from May 08, 2023, the subscription rights in Cline Scientific AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 22, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CLINE TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020180982              
Order book ID:  292652                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Cline Scientific
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CLINE BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020180990              
Order book ID:  292653                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
