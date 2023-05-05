Cook Inlet Housing Authority Receives $100,000 Grant From KeyBank

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / KeyBank has announced a $100,000 gift to the Cook Inlet Housing Authority (CIHA). The funds will be used to support CIHA's low-income residents toward health and stability through grants to CIHA's Protein Food Pantry and the Housing Stability Program. CIHA is the Tribally Designated Housing Entity (TDHE) for the Cook Inlet Region receiving federal housing funds through an Indian Housing Block Grant established in the 1996 Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination (NAHASDA) act.

CIHA's Protein Food Pantry provides healthy food to senior residents living on fixed incomes who often struggle with food insecurity. Through this program, they can access protein-rich food once a month, contributing to their health and allowing them to allocate their budgets elsewhere, such as for medicine, rent and utilities. With KeyBank's funding, the pantry will be able to purchase additional food and expand the reach of the program by at least 25%.

The Housing Stability program provides resource and referral services to CIHA residents who are fighting to make ends meet. The KeyBank funds will be used to purchase items such as grocery gift cards, bus passes, rent and utility payments, and supplies and training required to obtain employment.

"Our funding priorities at KeyBank make up four pillars: neighbors, workforce, education and service, and we know that safe and stable housing and access to healthy food is crucial to each one of these," said Alaska KeyBank President Lori McCaffrey in announcing the gift. "At KeyBank we are dedicated to building stronger communities and improving the lives of our neighbors and underserved communities. We are delighted to play a role in helping CIHA's clients meet their most basic needs."

"We are extremely grateful for the partnership of KeyBank in our affordable housing work. Their investment not only in the financing of our developments, but equally as important, directly in programming to support the success of our residents is meaningful, impactful and important. This funding helps stabilize individuals, families and elders who may need just a little extra support in order to continue their journey to self-sufficiency and independence," Carol Gore, President/CEO, Cook Inlet Housing Authority.

About Cook Inlet Housing Authority (CIHA)

Cook Inlet Housing Authority's mission is to create housing opportunities that empower our people and build our communities. Cook Inlet Housing develops, owns and operates affordable housing in the Cook Inlet region of Alaska. https://cookinlethousing.org

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March?31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

