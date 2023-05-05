Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
05.05.23
08:49 Uhr
Dow Jones News
05.05.2023 | 16:28
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations 05-May-2023 / 14:56 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

DATE: May 4, 2023

The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue "Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants" and in accordance with the authorization granted by Article 8 of the Bank's Articles of Association, I hereby submit for your approval to issue 15,000,000,000, "Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of TRY 0,1 for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total and authorized the Head Office to apply to Capital Markets Board of Turkey for the issuance of such Warrants, to determine terms and conditions of such issuance including but not limited to the applicable issue dates, warrant type, settlement type, underlying asset, issue price, exercise price, expiration date, conversion rate; to appoint Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. as market maker and accordingly to make and fulfill necessary applications and conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board, Borsa Istanbul A.S., Merkezi Kayit Istanbul and other relevant authorities, to publish and register the publication of the approved and updated prospectus texts on the website (www.kap.gov.tr) of Public Disclosure Platform and the website (www.garantibbva.com.tr) of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 

Authorized Member Decision Date 04.05.2023 
Issue Limit           150.000.000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Size           15.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type    Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants 
Sale Type            Public Offering- Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea       Domestic

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 241860 
EQS News ID:  1626099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
