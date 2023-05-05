The first customer of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV took delivery of their new vehicle today in Denmark

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker personally presented the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model

The handover took place at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen

Delivering up to 707km/440 UK miles confirmed WLTP range, the Fisker Ocean One and Ocean Extreme offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV available in Europe

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the first customer has taken delivery of the brand-new Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

CEO Henrik Fisker presents the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen. Photo credit: Fisker

The owner received their vehicle from Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker at the recently opened Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen, Denmark. A limited Ocean One launch edition model, the SUV was presented in Great White exterior paintwork, complete with 22" AirGlider Black alloy wheels and a pristine white Sea Salt interior with white AlcantaraTM seats.

"I'm super excited to be in Copenhagen to hand over the first Fisker Ocean," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

The Fisker Ocean One- and Extreme-specification models offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV currently available on the European market, delivering 707km/440 UK miles confirmed WLTP range on 20" wheels and tires, and 701km/436 UK miles on 22" optional wheels and tires.

Customers can explore the Fisker Ocean and specify their own vehicle via the Fisker website.

