Simpplr Honored as 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Leading employee experience provider ranked in the top 3 Bay Area Best Places to Work

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Simpplr , the leading AI-powered employee experience platform, has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work. Bay Area Best Places to work is an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal that highlights organizations who create exceptional workplaces, highly valued by their employees. Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

"As a company that was founded on delivering exceptional employee experiences to our customers and employees, we deeply value putting people first," said Dhiraj Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Simpplr. "This award recognizes our team's joint purpose to embody a culture centered on excellence and gratitude everyday in our internal relationships, and in our engagement with our customers."

Simpplr is in the business of helping organizations around the world create personalized employee experiences to help achieve business goals and foster an engaged workforce. With people at the center, it is the work and attitude of Simpplr employees that create the cultural flywheel for the organization and customers alike.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the leading AI-powered employee experience platform. Organizations use our forward-looking, adaptable products to deliver personalized experiences that inspire and engage their employees. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish.

Trusted by more than 700+ leading brands, including Penske, Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, our customers are achieving measurable improvements in employee engagement, productivity, and accelerated business performance.

Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

About 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

