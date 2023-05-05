Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 27,611,285 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of Warrants Exercise Price per Share Closing Date of Private Placement Original Expiry Date Proposed Amended Expiry Date 7,555,000 $0.12 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2023 May 13, 2024 4,552,142 $0.12 July 17, 2019 July 17, 2023 July 17, 2024 8,305,000 $0.15 June 11, 2020 June 11, 2023 June 11, 2024 4,260,000 $0.12 August 6, 2021 August 6, 2023 August 6, 2024 2,757,143 $0.12 October 1, 2021 October 1, 2023 October 1, 2024 182,000 $0.12 October 25, 2021 October 25, 2023 October 25, 2024

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same. In accordance with TSXV policies, warrants issued as compensation to brokers and finders will not be extended. The proposed amendments are subject to TSXV approval.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company entered into 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in the Battle Mountain/Eureka and Walker Lane Trends, two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, responding to investor's commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

