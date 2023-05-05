Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Adds Two Industry Veterans to Support Growth

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Garnet Capital Advisors, a leading broker of loan portfolios, is excited to announce the addition of two new professionals to their team: Lauren Falls and Ernesto Diaz. This expansion demonstrates Garnet Capital's commitment to growth and innovation in an environment where other companies in the sector are facing layoffs.

Lou DiPalma, Founder and Managing Partner of Garnet Capital, commented, "I am excited to welcome Lauren and Ernesto to our team; they each bring a wealth of experience to Garnet and will assist in serving the growing needs of financial institutions to adjust their balance sheets via loan sales."

Lauren Falls' Background and Role

With her extensive background in commercial and residential lending, Lauren will provide valuable insights into loan portfolio strategies for Garnet Capital's clients. She said, "I am thrilled to be joining the accomplished team at Garnet Capital and look forward to contributing my expertise to help clients achieve their goals in this dynamic market."

Ernesto Diaz's Experience and Contribution

A seasoned professional in the areas of credit and risk management, Ernesto will play a crucial role in guiding clients through the complexities of loan sales and acquisitions. "I am eager to work with Garnet Capital's diverse clientele and leverage my experience to support their ongoing success in the ever-evolving financial landscape," said Ernesto.

Growth in a Challenging Environment

The addition of these two professionals comes at a pivotal time for the financial industry, with many institutions seeking to optimize their balance sheets and adapt to new market conditions. Garnet Capital's seasoned team of advisors is well-equipped to assist clients in accessing secondary markets for all loan types: commercial, consumer, and residential; performing or charged-off.

Contact Garnet Capital

Sherri Feldman, Director of Marketing at Garnet Capital, stated, "We are confident that our new team members will further enhance the exceptional services we provide to our clients, and we encourage financial institutions to reach out to us for assistance in navigating the loan sales market."

As a woman-owned business with a stellar reputation in the industry, Garnet Capital Advisors is committed to data security and compliance, ensuring that clients can trust their expertise and guidance throughout the loan portfolio transaction process.

Financial institutions interested in learning more about Garnet Capital's services and how they can benefit from the addition of Lauren and Ernesto to the team are encouraged to contact Sherri Feldman at 914-630-8838 or sfeldman@garnetcapital.com.

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading broker of loan portfolios for banks, credit unions, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With expertise in performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet Capital is dedicated to professionalism, efficiency, and data security, offering top-notch services to their clients in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

