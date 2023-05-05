Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Atacama Copper Corporation (TSXV: ACOP) ("Atacama Copper" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement, common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a purchase price of $0.18 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering").

Atacama Copper expects the Offering to close on or about May 15, 2023 (the "Closing Date").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be for general corporate purposes and no commission, finder's fee or similar payment (whether in the form of cash, securities or an interest in assets) will be paid by the Company in connection with the Offering.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The TSXV has not approved the Offering Price and this remains subject to change. The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

It is expected that certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) of the Company may participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Atacama Copper Corporation

Atacama Copper Corporation is a resource company focusing on acquiring, exploring, and developing copper properties in Chile and elsewhere in the Americas. It is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the Placeton and El Cofre projects while looking to increase its asset portfolio through the acquisition and development of other high-value copper exploration, development, and production opportunities. Atacama Copper's Placeton project is a large porphyry copper target located between the Relincho and El Morro Copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

Additional Information - Please Contact

For more information, please contact:

Tim Warman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Atacama Copper Corporation

Email: info@atacamacopper.ca

