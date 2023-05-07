Chinese agricultural products made a splash at Macfrut 2023, a leading international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable industries, held from May 3-5 in the Italian coastal city of Rimini.

This year, dozens of Chinese exhibitors returned to Macfrut with the support of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China. The delegation was warmly welcomed by industry and the expo organizers, showing the confidence and readiness of Chinese agricultural brands to expand in the global market.

Chinese exhibitors came from five provinces and autonomous regions, showing renowned agricultural products from their respective regions, including pineapple from Xuwen (Guangdong), dragon fruit from Nanning (Guangxi), apples from Lingbao (Henan), potatoes from Ulanqab (Inner Mongolia) and processed fruit and vegetable products from Hunan. This exposure at Macfrut will help to strengthen these local boutique brands and promote the implementation of the China-EU agreement protecting geographical indications.

"China has a long history of farming and offers a rich variety of agricultural products," said a Chinese delegation representative. "Each product has its own characteristics and is shaped by the unique local environment and agricultural techniques and traditions used to produce it."

Chinese exhibitors already reaped fruit from participating in Macfrut. "We received positive feedback on the very first day. European businesspeople expressed a strong interest in our potato products. We had in-depth exchanges that could pave a way to move on to the next steps," said a representative from Inner Mongolia Ulanqab.

Also on the first day, exhibitors from Hunan also secured intentions to export a range of fruit and vegetable products including sweet potatoes, lotus roots, winter melons, prunes, and taro. A first batch of ginger products has already been dispatched to Spain and customers from the UK and the Netherlands have placed orders.

"This exhibition is a platform to develop markets in Italy and the rest of Europe, but also an opportunity to learn about high-quality agricultural products and advanced technology from Europe and elsewhere so that Chinese enterprises can grasp market trends and improve international competitiveness," said the Chinese delegation representative. "We also intend to invite leading foreign agricultural enterprises to China to enhance global understanding of Chinese agricultural products."

