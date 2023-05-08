Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia was awarded the best European fixed income fund house

Aktia Bank Plc

08 May 2023 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia was awarded the best European fixed income fund house in the series for small fund houses in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards comparison. In addition, Aktia's funds once again collected first prizes in both the Nordics and Europe.

In the highly competitive European market, Aktia was chosen as the best fixed income fund house.

"For six consecutive years, we have been selected as the best Finnish fixed income fund house in Morningstar's comparison, and the esteemed recognition of Lipper shows that our fixed income competence is strong throughout the European reference group. This supports our offering both in Finland and in the 15 other European countries where we offer our fixed income competence," says UkiLammi, acting Director at Aktia Wealth Management.

International first places for Aktia's funds

Aktia EM Local Currency Frontier Bond, which invests in local currency bonds in emerging markets, was awarded as the best fund in the Bond Emerging Markets Global Local Currency series in Europe, Germany, Austria, and the Nordic countries during a three-year review period.

Aktia Nordic Micro Cap, which invests in Nordic small companies, has been awarded the best Nordic fund in the series Equity Nordic Small and Mid-Cap during a review period of three and five years. Aktia Asset Management+ Balanced Fund has won the award for the best Nordic fund in the Mixed Asset EUR Balanced-Global series during a review period of three years.

"It is great to be internationally recognised for our expertise in both fixed income and equity asset management. Thanks to our thought-out and active investment philosophy and our refined investment process, we can offer our customers first-class products", says Andreas Bergman, Director of Aktia's Portfolio Management.

For a long time, Aktia has invested in fixed income funds in emerging markets, and our EM Frontier Bond strategy is globally unique.

"We can offer a product with one of the longest return histories also in a global comparison and that represents Aktia's fixed income competence at its best. We have chosen a market and investment products, where we genuinely aim to provide the best possible solution for the investors," says Henrik Paldynski, head of the Emerging Market team.

Refinitiv Lipper is a leading international and independent producer of fund analyses and comparisons. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are granted annually to the best funds and asset management and fund management companies all over the world. The awards are based on risk-weighted returns over three, five and ten years.

Further information:

Uki Lammi, acting Director at Aktia Wealth Management, tel. +358 50 545 6749, uki.lammi(at)aktia.fi

Andreas Bergman, Director of Aktia's Portfolio Management, tel. +358 40 509 1085, andreas.bergman(at)aktia.fi

Henrik Paldynski, Head of the Emerging Market team, tel. +358 44 370 1982, henrik.paldynski(at)aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa, and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion.