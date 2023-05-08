Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Start AI (SAI) on May 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SAI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Predicting and acting to undertake meaningful tasks in the real world, Start AI (SAI) focuses on making the world a more-compassionate, more-just, and more-sustainable place right now and into the future. Its native token SAI is now listed on LBank Exchange, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Start AI

Start AI is a project that provide AI technology which changes the future. It's core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

There're multiple features provided by Start AI for all kinds of businesses, these features include Distributed AI Space, which reduces the time of user's many tasks; Meta-Optimizing Semantic Evolutionary Search, a new approach to program evolution based on representation-building and probabilistic modeling; Economic Attention Network, which weights pieces of knowledge relative to one another; and Probabilistic Logic Networks, a novel conceptual, mathematical, and computational approach to uncertain inference.

Start AI creates a simple tool to publish data and consume data using decentralized data NFTs and data tokens, which feature interoperability with ERC721 and ERC20 wallets, exchanges, DAO, etc. It also provides tools for the data marketplace, which were implemented by using Solidity code running on Ethereum main network and other EVM networks.

In addition, there's also Python and JavaScript libraries provided for community data market web applications, facilitating higher level integration. These tools are encapsulated in a broader system design to achieve long-term growth in an open and permissionless data economy. The Data Farming program encourages the provision of data. And SAIDAO provides financial support for software development, promotion, and more. It raises funds through the SAI data ecosystem, network compensation, and Start AI Foundation's application and service revenue.

The goal of Start AI is to balance the opportunities for accessing data and generating revenue, in order to expand the advantages of AI. It focuses on making the world a more-compassionate, more-just, and more-sustainable place right now and into the future.

About SAI Token

SAI is the native token of Start AI ecosystem. It can be used for any transaction conducted on the platform, including providing incentives for active data provision to participants, coordinating data usage costs and disputes, payment services, and ensuring contract performance. Token holders can use SAI to purchase services in the marketplace. In the future, SAI tokens may grant voting rights in the democratic governance system of the network.

Based on Klaytn network, SAI has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is allocated for the ecosystem, 15% will be used for marketing, 5% goes into the foundation, 5% is provided for supporters, 20% will be used for R&D, 20% is allocated to the team, 15% is allocated to advisors, and the remaining 5% is provided for seed sale.

SAI token is now listed on LBank Exchange, investors who are interested in Start AI can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

