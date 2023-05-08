Stemtech Corporation Announces Jeff M. Weisberg as Director of New Business Development

Stemtech Corporation Engages Jeff M. Weisberg for Expansion of Stemtech Business for Sales Growth

Stemtech President and COO, John W. Meyer, comments that "the addition of Jeff Weisberg, with his vast experience in direct sales, having generated approximately a billion dollars in sales over his decades long career, joins us to further expand our growing Field of Stemtech distributors and consumers. His global experience in this $200 billion-dollar direct sales industry entails coaching, training, motivation and working with some of the most successful companies over the span of his career. This fits into our Vision 2023 expansion strategy perfectly. Jeff, a serial entrepreneur who has also run his own businesses, in addition to developing others as a consultant, has experience in bringing innovative products to the marketplace that are not sold through traditional retail stores, but that develop distribution through the network marketing model. His years of experience are not only in the U.S., but globally including Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Jeff will complement Stemtech's existing operations and energize our current Stemtech business partners while adding new leaders as well as new consumers. Jeff has accomplished and achieved great success and we look forward to working with him". Meyer goes on to say that "Jeff Weisberg's first responsibility will be conducting training sessions for Stemtech IBPs in the upcoming Business Academies and teaching how to earn additional income in the most unique sector of the health market today: stem cells ".

Jeff Weisberg says "joining Stemtech, with eighteen years of successfully providing stem cell nutrition to the world as the Pioneer in the stem cell nutrition sector is such an honor to be able to use my talents to expand Stemtech products to a much larger audience and take advantage of the growing global interest in the stem cell market. Unlike other stem cell remedies, stem cell nutrition allows any person, at a very modest cost, to release millions of their own stem cells into their bodies, bringing health and anti-aging. Being a publicly traded company reporting under SEC rules is somewhat unique in the direct sales space and is very impressive. Stemtech has dedicated its resources to helping people improve their health as well as their financial income-earning potential, essentially helping to improve their quality of life. I look forward to meeting with Stemtech's IBPs and customers and especially working with the existing key Field leaders while adding new Field leaders and consumers at the upcoming Business Academies in Aguas Calientes in Mexico May 25th - 27th and in Las Vegas, Nevada June 1st - 3rd

For those interested in more information or attending these events, please call our Partner Services Representatives at 954-715-6000 or email to ps@stemtech.com.

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. Stemtech will conduct Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3.

