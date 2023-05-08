Quest Diagnostics: Quest HealthConnect: Personalized Access to Quality Healthcare

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics:
Quest HealthConnect is dedicated to increasing access to quality extended care services that:
- Enable health plans and clinical providers to more effectively assess vulnerable patients and close critical gaps in care
- Help to increase access to quality healthcare by delivering individualized care options that connect patients where they are-whether at home, in a local Quest patient service center, or another convenient setting
- Improve satisfaction among members of healthcare plans, particularly those enrolled in Medicare and managed Medicaid
- Facilitate early detection of chronic and acute illness
- Enhance member education and their ability to take full advantage of their benefits
- Improve overall quality of care
Enabled by a national network of trusted, long-standing relationships with medical professionals, Quest HealthConnect provides a personalized approach, often at members' homes, through an on-site Health Risk Assessment (HRA). HRAs factor in crucial social determinants of health combinations-including housing and transportation, psychosocial factors, access to nutritious food, financial barriers, and access to community services and resources-to help members understand their health risks and take steps to improve their overall health.
Health plans use data obtained from the HRAs to:
- Coordinate care with physicians who can guide patients in taking appropriate preventive care measures to reduce identified health risks
- Help members get ahead of common chronic medical conditions, including cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, and kidney disease
In addition to HRAs, Quest HealthConnect offers additional services, including screenings for diabetic retinopathy, diabetes, osteoporosis, and colorectal cancer
